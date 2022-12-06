Angels soar to back-to-back PVL Reinforced Conference crowns

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:32 p.m.) — The Petro Gazz Angels defended their title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference as they drubbed the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Winners in the conference’s previous edition back in 2019, the Angels claimed back-to-back championships behind American guest player Lindsey Vander Weide.

Save for a hiccup in the second set where they relinquished the lead, the Angels enjoyed comfortable cushions for most of the contest.

In the fourth set clincher, Cignal led by as much as seven, 18-11, off a Vander Weide block on Ces Molina.

Though six straight points from Cignal had Petro Gazz sweating a little, Djanel Cheng came up clutch with a clever 1-2 play to stop the bleeding.

Vander Weide also scored on a cross-court kill to create breathing space after Cignal got within a point late, 21-19.

Myla Pablo was the one to convert on the Angels’ third championship point to clinch the title.

FINAL: Myla Pablo scores the championship point as Petro Gazz takes Game Two in four sets over Cignal, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/PaFVfLx4JZ — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 6, 2022

Vander Weide finished with 19 points to lead Petro Gazz to victory. She also claimed the Finals MVP plum.

Remy Palma chipped in with 18 markers while Pablo contributed 17. Meanwhile, Cheng took charge of distributing the ball with 26 excellent sets.

Molina top-scored for Cignal with 14 points.

Earlier, the Creamline Cool Smashers claimed the bronze as they swept their battle for third series against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers to complete the podium.