Creamline sweeps Chery for PVL bronze; Valdez goes down with injury

Alyssa Valdez went down with an injury in the Creamline Cool Smashers' bronze medal clinching victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:31 p.m.) — The Creamline Cool Smashers continued their streak of podium finishes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after they claimed the bronze in the PVL Reinforced Conference, beating the Chery Tiggo Crossvers, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

The victory, which was a consolation for Creamline after missing out on a chance to clinch the first-ever PVL grand slam, was soured by Alyssa Valdez going down with an injury in the third set.

SET 3: Alyssa Valdez is down after hitting her right knee on the floor as she went to save a ball during the rally



She's assisted to the bench. Cool Smashers ahead, 6-3, this set

Valdez hurt her right knee while going for a dig in a rally. She was writhing in pain and had to be assisted to the bench where she remained for the rest of the contest.

At that point, the Cool Smashers were ahead, 6-3. Rose Vargas came in off of the bench to replace Valdez. She finished with 10 points.

According to PVL tournament director Tonyboy Liao, Valdez will be brought to Makati Medical Center for testing.

The Crossovers made the contest interesting as they completed the comeback in the third set, 25-23.

But the deep arsenal of the Cool Smashers, who played an all-Filipino lineup this game, were able to buck the absence of Valdez, as well as a 0-4 start in the fourth canto, to close it out in four sets.

Though the Crossovers were able to save two match points, Jema Galanza scored on a check ball on Creamline's third match point to claim the victory. They thus took the series, 2-0.

Tots Carlos produced on offense for the Cool Smashers with 19 points. Player of the Game Jia De Guzman took over in playmaking with 26 excellent sets.

Three other Cool Smashers also scored in double figures — Galanza (16), Jeanette Panaga (14), and Celine Domingo (12).

Mylene Paat paced Chery Tiggo in the losing effort with 19 markers.

Creamline claimed their 10th straight podium finish in PVL history. It is also their third bronze medal finish.

"Syempre happy kami... Happy kami at natapos yung campaign namin this year na nakabronze kami, nanalo kami. So masaya kami." said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Later today, the Petro Gazz Angels will attempt to clinch back-to-back PVL Reinforced Conference titles when they face the Cignal HD Spikers in Game Two of the finals.

If necessary, a winner-take-all Game Three will be played on Thursday, still at the PhilSports Arena.