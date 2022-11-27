Petro Gazz rebounds, eliminates Chery from PVL finals contention

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels bounced back in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a three-set demolition of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After an opening game loss to Creamline, the Angels made light work of Chery who are now out of contention for the championship at 0-2.

The Angels, meanwhile, stay in the hunt for a seat in the finals at 1-1.

Petro Gazz were their most dominant in Set 3 where they took a lead as big as 13 points, 22-9.

Petro Gazz leaned on the offense of Player of the Game Myla Pablo who finished with 15 points off of 11 attacks and four blocks.

Also contributing were guest player Lindsey Vander Weide, who scored three straight points late in the third salvo. She finished with 18 points.

Aiza Maizo Pontillas added 11 markers as well.

"Siguro today lang, mas nag-focus kami sa task at hand. Kailangan namin lahat ng panalo eh. Pero nawala 'yung pressure na kailangan dapat makuha." said Petro Gazz head coach Rald Ricafort.

"Naglaro lang kami ng nage-enjoy sila, and mas naging clear lang 'yung mag-trabaho 'yung individuals sa roles nila." he added.

Mylene Paat was the lone bright spot for Chery with 10 points.

Petro Gazz wrap up their semis campaign against league-leading Cignal (2-0) on Tuesday while Chery will look for their first win against the Creamline Cool Smashers (1-1).

Games will be played at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.