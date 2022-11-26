^

Sports

Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 5:58pm
Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go came up short in his breakthrough bid on the Asian Development Tour, settling for joint third with a closing 71 in the Bangladesh Open ruled by Malaysian Shahriffuddin Ariffin at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Bangladesh Saturday.

A wobbly frontside 37 ruined the Cebuano ace’s final round charge although he shot two birdies at the back before holing out with another bogey at the tough No. 18 for the third straight day. He wound up with a four-day total of 278 for a share of third with veteran Danny Chia of Malaysia, who also matched par 71.

Ariffin hit three straight birdies from No. 5 and went on to beat erstwhile co-leader Thai Denwit Boriboonsub by two with a 70 and a 275. He also bucked a double bogey mishap on No. 13 with a birdie on the 15th to save a 34-36.

Boriboonsub actually took charge with a frontside 33 and firmed up his lead with a birdie on No. 11 but cracked under pressure, dropping off the lead with three straight bogeys from No. 14 and holing out with another mishap for a 72 and a 277.

Fidel Concepcion ended up tied at 36th with a 72 for a 294 while Ira Alido skied to a 78 and finished at 48th in the surviving 50-player field at 302.

Despite his failed bid, Go stayed at No. 5 in the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit with the Top 10 earning playing rights for next year’s Asian Tour. He lost in sudden death in the BRG Open and tied for second at Ciputra Golfpreneur and posted four other Top 9 finishes.

Over in Asian Tour, Miguel Tabuena recovered from a double-bogey, bogey start with five birdies against two more bogeys as he saved an even par 71 and stayed at joint 19th after three rounds of the Bangladesh Open now led by Thai Kosuke Hamamoto.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker stumbled with a missed green, three-putt miscue on the opening par-4 hole in moving day and yielded another stroke on the next. But he birdied Nos. 6 and 7 then hit three more birdies against two miscues at the back to salvage a 36-35 round.

Together with his two 70s, Tabuena pooled a 211, eight strokes behind Danthai Boonma of Thailand heading to the final 18 holes of the $400,000 event at the Kumitola Golf Club.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, blew an even par card with a triple-bogey on No. 17 but birdied the last for a 73. He slipped to joint 32nd with a 214 aggregate.

Hamamoto birdied three of the last five holes to shoot a 67 and wrest control at 202, one shot ahead of fellow Thai Danthai Boonma, who fired a 65 for a 203 even as two-day leader Itthipat Buranatanyarat shot himself in the foot with a 74 and fell to joint sixth at 207, now five strokes behind the new leader.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, who has been a role player for Adelaide coach CJ Bruton, pitched in six points, five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
There was a switch in tactics for Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. His team...
Sports
fbtw
Belangel provides spark as Daegu routs Seoul; Abando's Anyang win in KBL

Belangel provides spark as Daegu routs Seoul; Abando's Anyang win in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Belangel provided quality minutes with 14 points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with six boards, four...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa hits game-winner vs NU as Adamson keeps Final Four hopes alive

Lastimosa hits game-winner vs NU as Adamson keeps Final Four hopes alive

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lastimosa, who made only two field goals in the game, converted a triple with 5.5 left in the game to put Adamson ahead by...
Sports
fbtw
Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

5 hours ago
Asian champions Qatar had high hopes coming into the tournament but become only the second home team to crash out in the group...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
UE, who are out of playoff contention, leaned on the clutch makes of Rey Remogat in the extra period to make things harder...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Both eliminated from Final Four contention, the Tamaraws rode a 12-0 run in the final salvo to send UST to their 12th straight...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson motivated to play spoiler to La Salle's Final Four bid

Adamson motivated to play spoiler to La Salle's Final Four bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After taking care of business against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, Adamson kept at pace with La Salle, who will still play...
Sports
fbtw
Delos Santos sizzles with eagle-aided 66 but falls by 8 in Casio World Open

Delos Santos sizzles with eagle-aided 66 but falls by 8 in Casio World Open

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Delos Santos worked on his putting stroke overnight, finishing with 28 putts after struggling with 32 in the second round...
Sports
fbtw
After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After tearing her ACL during the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo last July, Esteban has been focused on returning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with