Filipinas bets settle for Epson Tour golf cards

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 9:57am
Pauline Del Rosario
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario failed to sustain a third round 71 at the Bobcat course and skied to a birdie-less 77 at Panther to end up tied at 86th at the close of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School-Stage II topped by American Becca Huffer and Korean Seulki Lee in Venice, Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Only the top 45 plus ties advanced to the Q-Series starting on November 28 in Alabama with seven players finishing tied at 44th with 294 totals to salvage spots in the punishing two-week battle leading to LPGA Tour cards next year.

Despite staying four strokes behind the projected cutoff line Saturday, del Rosario had hoped for a big finish after that 71 but didn’t get any chance to even come close to her target as she fumbled with five bogeys for a 77 at the tough Panther layout, where she also limped with a 76 in the second round.

With a 300 total, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario wound up at joint 86th and settled for another Epson Tour campaign where she hopes to further sharpen and toughen up for another crack at a dream LPGA card next year.

The four other Filipinas also closed out their respective bids the way they started them — struggling — with Chanelle Avaricio finishing at tied 134th at 307 after a 73, Abby Arevalo winding up at joint 145th at 310 after an 80, amateur Samantha Bruce groping for an 86 for a share of 156th at 312 and Daniela Uy ending up 168th at 320 after an 88.

Like del Rosario, all four gained cards in the LPGA Tour’s farm league.

Meanwhile, Huffer and Lee matched 71s at Bobcat to share low medalist honors at 284 with French Anais Meyssonnier placing solo third at 285 after a

Over in Naples, also in Florida, Danielle Kang outdueled Irish Leona Maguire in a pressure-packed final round skirmish, leaning on her crisp iron play to hit clutch birdies and win by two in the LPGA Tour’s final event in the CME Group Tour Championship Sunday.

Tied after 54 holes, Kang and Maguire matched a birdie-bogey card after five holes until the American birdied the par-3 No. 8 to seize control at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold course. They traded bogeys on the par-5 14th and Kang hiked her lead to two with another birdie on the par-3 16th.

Kang then held sway by matching Maguire’s birdie-par finish to capture the championship on a 17-under 271 total and pocket the top purse of $2 million out of the total $7 million pot.

Maguire, who shot a 63 Saturday to force a tie, wound up with a 273 after slowing down with a 72 while Swede Anna Nordqvist shot a 67 to snare third place at 274.

Yuka Saso, the 2021 US Women's Open titlist, eagled No. 17 but failed to gain any headway as she finished with a 70 and tied for last at 296 with fellow major champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who carded a 71.

Ko also went on to win the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy.

