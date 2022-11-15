^

Sports

7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 3:24pm
7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

MANILA, Philippines – Seven overseas squads from six countries will travel to Manila next year to slug it out against the best local squads in the 2023 SM NBTC National Championship.

PBA Manitoba and Toronto from Canada, USA’s Team United, Rome Elite, Italy’s Crusaders, New Zealand’s Pinoy Mavs and UAE’s Dubai Patriots reigned supreme in their respective regional qualifiers to advance in the tournament slated in April 2023.

"This is another step forward in our efforts to go back to grassroots basketball for all Filipinos all over the world. This is a good sign that Filipino talent abroad continues to do well," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

The NBTC has featured the likes of Jalen Green, now a star for the Houston Rockets in the NCAA, and Kai Sotto from the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL), in its past editions.

Kihei Clark of 2019 US NCAA champion Virginia along with Ateneo’s Kai Ballungay and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye of San Beda had also stamped their class in the past for overseas squads in the NBTC.

"Hopefully, this is just the start for the NBTC Global Games. Moving forward, we want more teams to join their respective tournaments, and even more countries to organize their own Global Games," added Altamirano.

The overseas teams composed of Filipino-foreign cagers will have their mettle tested against high school champions from the UAAP, NCAA and other leagues nationwide.

They qualified through the NBTC Global Games that were held in different countries this year while a series of local qualifiers across all regions is scheduled to run this month until November featuring over 100 teams.

A total of 24 teams, including clubs this time as NBTC moves away from school-based squads, as the prestigious high school championship tourney will mark its return for the first time amid the pandemic.

BASKETBALL

NBTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw

Sweep on the road

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
From the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window to the fifth, Gilas lined up only seven players who saw action in the combined four games Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Jamie Malonzo,...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, F2 resume hunt for semis slots

Cignal, F2 resume hunt for semis slots

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics aim to stay in the semifinal hunt when they tackle PLDT and Akari, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the ATP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
Alex Eala slightly slid down in the Women's Tennis Association rankings without any event in the past two weeks.
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que&nbsp;

ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que 

8 minutes ago
Top-ranked Guido Van der Valk, No. 2 Tony Lascuña and the next three seeded bets bundled out their respective rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

1 hour ago
Top seed Chihiro Ikeda and fancied Rianne Malixi romped away with convincing victories to advance while No. 2 Harmie Constantino...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge

PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge

2 hours ago
While a multitude of players stepped up to keep the fire going for Converge, it was veteran leader Jeron Teng who stamped...
Sports
fbtw
Sizzling Celtics edge Thunder for 7th straight win

Sizzling Celtics edge Thunder for 7th straight win

2 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics over Oklahoma City, 126-122, stretching...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with