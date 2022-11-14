Philippine sports chief vows to support boxers through 2024 Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala has committed to support the national boxing team in its quest for 2024 Paris Olympics, as he welcomed 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship gold medalist Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Monday.

“We are in full support of our national boxers all the way to Paris Olympics. We've already discussed the plans with ABAP President Ed Picson, as to how we can level up the support and programs for our elite athletes,” said Eala, as he congratulated the three boxers coming off their successful stint in Amman, Jordan.

Eala explained that the sports agency will bankroll its national boxers’ training and international exposure next year, and “will look into the possibility of building a team composed of coaches and sports science experts,” just like what the PSC created for Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) President Ed Picson, who joined the three boxers together with Secretary General Marcus Jarwin Manalo, mentioned that the national boxing squad will now take their early holiday break, before coming back on December 4 to continue their intensive training.

“Our boxers have a nice facility in Baguio, which we thank the PSC for. We are making that sacrifice now, in the lead up to tournaments happening as early as February next year, prior to the Cambodia SEA Games, and eventually to Paris,” explained Picson.

“Lahat po ng sakripisyo na ginagawa namin, katulad po ng preparations namin noon para sa Tokyo Olympics, ay gagawin ulit namin ngayon. Lahat ng ito ay para sa bayan,” said Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio.

The sports agency chief encouraged Paalam, Petecio and Bacyadan to remain motivated in their quest for Olympic gold for Philippine boxing, “kahit na nandon na kayo sa taas ng tagumpay, wag kayong bibitaw. Ganun pa rin ang level ng gutom and motivation na manalo. Ang panalo nyo, ay panalo ng buong bayan.”