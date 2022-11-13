Filipinas concede late, draw with Chile in international friendly

Hali Long (extreme right) scored the Filipinas' only goal of the match at the 26th minute of the first half

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team earned a draw in the first of two international friendlies against Chile, 1-1, as they conceded a goal in the second half at the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Sonya Keefe leveled the score for the home team at the 84th minute with a header after Chile were left playing catch up for most of the fixture.

Filipinas skipper Hali Long netted the Filipinas' only goal of the match at the 26th minute off of a Sara Eggesvik assist to put the visitors ahead early.

HALFTIME: Filipinas ahead of Chile, 1-nil, in their international friendly



Here’s Hali Long’s goal at the 28th minute mark that gave the visitors the lead. Sara Eggesvik with the assist



Long converted on Eggesvik's cross from a set piece after Chilean keeper Tiane Endler gambled and left the goal line to go for the ball.

The Filipinas veteran lobbed the ball up and over Endler to find the back of the net.

In the second half, Katrina Guillou had a chance to double the Filipinas lead when she forced Endler into a tough save at the 66th minute.

She also had a good look at goal earlier at the 40th minute when Quinley Quezada threaded a gorgeous through ball but the former botched the first touch and nothing came out of it.

The near-goals proved costly for the Philippines as Keefe was able to find the equalizer late, getting past Olivia McDaniel who was busy making saves throughout the match.

The Filipinas face Chile anew in Santiago on November 15 to wrap up their camp still in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

Chile is currently working to earn a spot in the prestigious tournament through the inter-confederation playoffs in February.