^

Sports

Fassi powers up to lead, Pagdanganan cards 69 at Pelican Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 1:07pm
Fassi powers up to lead, Pagdanganan cards 69 at Pelican Championship
Bianca Pagdanganan of Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 09, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
DYLAN BUELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Mexican Maria Fassi used her power then flashed near-impeccable touch on the greens to overwhelm the Pelican Golf Club course and the elite field, producing an eight-under 62 for a two-stroke lead over American Lexi Thompson, Korean Hyo Joo Kim and three others at the start of the weather-shortened Pelican Championship in Belleair, Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Fassi, the LPGA Tour’s driving leader with a 279-yard clip, rattled off six birdies, including three straight from No. 5 then eagled the par-5 14th while keeping an unblemished 32-30 card to lead the stellar $2 million championship, the final regular event before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship for the Top 60 players set next week in Naples, also in Florida.

Thompson also spiked her 64 with an eagle on No. 7 as the rain-softened par-70 layout yielded a slew of under-par scores after the scheduled first round was washed out by tropical storm Nicole Thursday, reducing the event to 54 holes.

Other 64 scorers were Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Germany's Isi Gabsa and Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan.

Yuka Saso, No. 4 in the driving derby with a 274-yard norm, gunned down four birdies but made two bogeys for a 68 and a share of 23rd while ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan, second to Fassi with a 277-yard norm, likewise hit four birdies but yielded strokes on Nos. 1, 5 and 15 and stood at joint 40th with a 69 in the company of former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea.

Saso, who rallied with a final round 65 but still ended up tied at 51st in the TOTO Classic back home in Japan last week, banked on her putting to save a pair of 34s. She finished with 25 putts after missing three fairways and eight greens while failing to rescue pars in two bunker visits.

Pagdanganan also hit 11 fairways on a 271-yard driving average and went out of regulation five times but wound up with 31 putts although she remained two strokes better that the projected cut-off score.

Meanwhile, defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 66 for joint 13th while world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand opted to sit out the tournament while bagging the Rookie of the Year honors with two victories and 11 Top 10 finishes.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Gilas clips Jordan

Gutsy Gilas clips Jordan

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas showed a promising facet of its game – defense – in a gutsy 74-66 win over Jordan to open the...
Sports
fbtw
Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores

Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores

1 day ago
Two players of the College of St. Benilde Blazers who had been on the receiving end of punches by Jose Rizal University’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas clamps down on Jordan in the 3rd, wins in Amman

Gilas clamps down on Jordan in the 3rd, wins in Amman

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas put the cuffs on Jordan in an impressively defense-centric third quarter to pull off a 74-66 victory in their...
Sports
fbtw
Slumping Belingon hopes to 'break the curse' against Korea's Kim in Singapore

Slumping Belingon hopes to 'break the curse' against Korea's Kim in Singapore

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In the middle of a four-bout slump since losing his belt, Belingon has a chance to rejuvenate his career against South Korea's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

33 minutes ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

43 minutes ago
Malixi has won all her three appearances in stroke play in this year’s LPGT and is keen on ending the season with yet...
Sports
fbtw
Jenelyn Olsim raring to show out in front of Filipino fans in ONE 164

Jenelyn Olsim raring to show out in front of Filipino fans in ONE 164

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Paired against China's Meng Bo in a strawweight contest, Olsim bared a lot of emotions as she gets the chance to show her...
Sports
fbtw
As friendly vs Chile looms, Filipinas jockey for World Cup roster spots

As friendly vs Chile looms, Filipinas jockey for World Cup roster spots

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ahead of their first of two friendlies against the home team at Estadio Sausalito on Saturday (Sunday morning, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

3 hours ago
Eight-hundred-ninety-eight intrepid triathletes set out for an exacting test of physical endurance and mental strength in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with