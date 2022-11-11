^

Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores

Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 1:02pm
Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores
John Amores in a fit of rage during the CSB-JRU NCAA game last Tuesday.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Two players of the College of St. Benilde Blazers who had been on the receiving end of punches by Jose Rizal University’s John Amores in their recent brawl-marred NCAA Season 98 game filed a complaint against the Heavy Bomber at the San Juan City’s Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.

Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan, accompanied by Blazers head coach Charles Tiu who served as a witness, filed serious physical injury complaints against Amores prior to their game against Perpetual.

"It's really an unfortunate incident and we felt that it really could have been avoided if they were able to keep emotions a bit in check," Tiu said in an interview with GMA.

"Tapos na sana. None of these should have happened... I guess that's part of life, it's part of basketball. I'm just thankful that nobody else got hurt," he added.

Amores was slapped an indefinite suspension by the NCAA for his violent behavior in the ugly brawl that led to league officials stopping the JRU-St. Benilde game Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre. The win was awarded to the Blazers, who were leading 71-51 during the game stoppage.

NCAA Management Committee representative Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Letran said they have meted the ban on Amores for several offenses — intentionally bumping and pointing at the referees, disrespecting Mancom officials and court officials, charging at the St. Benilde team and throwing punches at four Sangco, Taine Davis and two other Blazers in Jimboy Pasturan and Migs Oczon.

Amores already has a history of violence on the court, decking UP player Mark Gil Belmonte in a preseason game last July. For this, a UP team backer also filed a complaint against the hot-headed Amores.

Meanwhile, the NCAA likewise cracked the whip on several players, slapping two-game suspensions on Sangco and CSB teammate Chris Flores for their involvement in the brawl, and JRU’s William Sy and Ryan Arenal for committing disrespectful acts. Banned for a game were CSB’s Ladis Lepalam and JRU’s Sy, Jason Tan, Joshua Guiab, Jason Celis, Marwin Dionisio, Jan Abaoag, Jonathan Medina, Karl de Jesus and CJ Gonzales for entering the court. – With a previous report by Joey Villar

