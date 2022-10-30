^

Sports

Paeng’s wrath puts games on hold

John Bryan Ulanday, Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — From the professional to the collegiate ranks, sporting activities were rained out yesterday as Tropical Storm Paeng pummeled the country.

The PBA suspended play in its Saturday double-header at the Ynares Center in Antipolo featuring San Miguel Beer versus Meralco and Magnolia against Rain or Shine with Signal No. 3 raised over Metro Manila and Rizal Province.

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) postponed the pair of Reinforced Conference duels between Cignal (1-2) and Choco Mucho (2-2) and F2 Logistics (2-2) and Petro Gazz (2-1) at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Men’s basketball action in the UAAP and NCAA also ground to a halt.

The NCAA Season 98 games pitting Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-12) and Arellano University (5-6) and College of St. Benilde (9-2) and San Beda (7-4) at the Filoil EcoOil Centre were called off.

While it proceeded with women’s hoops as scheduled, the UAAP decided to pull the plug on the Season 85 men’s hostilities between La Salle and Santo Tomas and Ateneo and Adamson set at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The UAAP also halted its women’s badminton play in line with the automatic suspension of all collegiate schools under the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) guidelines on storm signals.

The Shakey’s Super League, as early as Friday, cancelled its quadruple header slated yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The different leagues have yet to release new schedules for the affected games.

As to matches set for today, organizers said they would continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate announcements.

TROPICAL STORM PAENG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World

Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Jacob Cajita fired a two-under 70 and seized control in boys’ Class A but Rianne Malixi tumbled with a 73 in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Over in UAAP Season 85, men’s basketball action has also been suspended in the afternoon as women’s hoops pushed...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches Poitiers semis

Eala reaches Poitiers semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Streaking Alex Eala cruised past Croatia’s Ana Konjuh, 6-2, 6-3, last night and rolled to the Final Four of the W80...
Sports
fbtw
Asia represent in UFC Fight Night: Junyong Park battles Joseph Holmes

Asia represent in UFC Fight Night: Junyong Park battles Joseph Holmes

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
South Korea's own Junyong Park (13-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea), a finisher climbing his way up the UFC rankings,...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

14 hours ago
With six-time Philippine Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo still recovering after undergoing throat surgery, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas set for road trip

Gilas set for road trip

By Olmin Leyba | 53 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas turned to young tower Kai Sotto to fortify the middle of its injury-hit pool for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race

Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race

53 minutes ago
The Philippines’ ultimate endurance motorcycle race that blasts off in February next year was formally launched last...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Phoenix tests TNT strength

Red-hot Phoenix tests TNT strength

By Olmin Leyba | 53 minutes ago
Phoenix and Converge are out to continue whipping up a storm in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as they tackle separate foes...
Sports
fbtw
Rivera-Bornia pair secures women&rsquo;s title at PCA Open

Rivera-Bornia pair secures women’s title at PCA Open

By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
Sharia Hope Rivera and Alyssa Bornia downed siblings Mica Ella and Kaye Emana, 6-3, 6-4, yesterday to claim the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, Ateneo cagebelles deliver

La Salle, Ateneo cagebelles deliver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
Amid a raging typhoon, La Salle and Ateneo escaped with narrow victories against separate counterparts before the cancellation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with