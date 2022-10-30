Paeng’s wrath puts games on hold

MANILA, Philippines — From the professional to the collegiate ranks, sporting activities were rained out yesterday as Tropical Storm Paeng pummeled the country.

The PBA suspended play in its Saturday double-header at the Ynares Center in Antipolo featuring San Miguel Beer versus Meralco and Magnolia against Rain or Shine with Signal No. 3 raised over Metro Manila and Rizal Province.

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) postponed the pair of Reinforced Conference duels between Cignal (1-2) and Choco Mucho (2-2) and F2 Logistics (2-2) and Petro Gazz (2-1) at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Men’s basketball action in the UAAP and NCAA also ground to a halt.

The NCAA Season 98 games pitting Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-12) and Arellano University (5-6) and College of St. Benilde (9-2) and San Beda (7-4) at the Filoil EcoOil Centre were called off.

While it proceeded with women’s hoops as scheduled, the UAAP decided to pull the plug on the Season 85 men’s hostilities between La Salle and Santo Tomas and Ateneo and Adamson set at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The UAAP also halted its women’s badminton play in line with the automatic suspension of all collegiate schools under the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) guidelines on storm signals.

The Shakey’s Super League, as early as Friday, cancelled its quadruple header slated yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The different leagues have yet to release new schedules for the affected games.

As to matches set for today, organizers said they would continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate announcements.