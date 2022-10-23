Tams take charge over Bulldogs in stunner for 2nd win in UAAP 85

ANTIPOLO — The FEU Tamaraws breathed new life into their Final Four hopes as they ended the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament with a 47-44 stunner over the NU Bulldogs at the Ynares Center here on Sunday.

In the low scoring affair that helped FEU improve to 2-5, the Tams used their stingy defense to force 24 turnovers which turned into 10 points on offense.

Related Stories Blue Eagles ride third quarter surge, blow out Red Warriors

A grind-out victory saw FEU take their first lead of the game with 7:21 left in the game after a Bryan Sajonia triple, 36-35.

It was back-and-forth from then on before FEU sparked a 9-0 run that saw them ahead by five, 45-40, after another Sajonia triple with 2:33 ticks left.

Though Mike Malonzo and Omar John scored back-to-back basket to slash FEU's lead to one with 1:25 remanining in the game.

But a John miss from midrange opened the door wide open for an FEU dagger which was supplied by Ljay Gonzales as he put the Tamaraws up, 47-44, with 17.6 left.

Still, FEU needed one more defensive stop on the Bulldogs which they were able to do as they held on for the victory.

FEU head coach Olsen Racela praised his team for responding well to his challenge of bringing a defensive mindset to the match up against erstwhile league leaders NU.

"Well, it was defensive game. Yun yung sinabi ko sakanila before the game eh na we needed their defensive mindset going into this game against NU. Pababaan ng score nga yung nangyari ngayon but, you know, our defense gave us the chance really in this game and I'm just proud of the way they played." said Racela after the game.

FEU's defense limited NU to just 28% shooting from the field, and 6-of-30 from the perimeter.

On the offensive side, it was Sajonia who paced the Tams with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Gonzales, for his part, had nine markers, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Player of the Game Pat Tchuente finished with six points, and 18 rebounds.

No NU player finished in twin-digit scoring as John topped the scoring column with just nine points.

NU, now at 5-2, falls to third in the standings at the midway point of the season — behind UP (6-1) and Ateneo (5-2). The Blue Eagles beat NU in their first round meeting which gave them the advantage in the standings.

The Scores:

FEU 47 -- Sajonia 12, Gonzales 9, Bautista 9, Tchuente 6, Torres 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

NU 44 -- John 9, Clemente 8, Figueroa 8, Baclaan 6, Manansala 5, Malonzo 4, Minerva 3, Enriquez 1, Yu 0, Mahinay 0, Galinato 0, Tibayan 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 22-26, 31-33, 47-44.