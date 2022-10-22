Alveo 5150 fires off; pros back in IM 70.3 Davao

SUBIC – The Alveo 5150 Subic Bay unwraps Sunday here with a promise of a thrilling duel of power, speed and endurance for individual and age-group honors in various divisions under the Olympic-style setup at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Bea Quiambao sets out as the top pick in both the women’s individual and 20-24 age category, ready and eager to match her exploits in the short distance triathlon, set over 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, when it resumed after a two-year hiatus in Bohol last July.

Close to 800 triathletes are vying in Alveo 5150, the biggest in post-pandemic with the organizing IRONMAN/Sunrise Events, Inc. expecting a bigger, stronger international field with the return of the premier pro category in IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines at Azuela Cove in Davao on March 26, 2023, according to SEI general manager Princess Galura.

Aussie triathlon legend Tim Reed ruled the last IM 70.3 Philippines pro championship in 2019.

Meanwhile, Quiambao, a Next Step Tri top bet, braces for a tough challenge from a slew of rivals, who are also coming into the event brimming with confidence, including some who are using the 5150 as part of their preparation for the tougher, more daunting IRONMAN 70.3 (1.9k swim, 90k bike, 21.1 run) in Puerto Princesa next month.

They include Korean Hyunji Ko, Karen Manayon, Gracelle Samson and Louise Santos, who are also competing in Quiambao’s age group, along with Meeran Aguilar, Jacquelyn Cruz, Jessica Espiritu, Charlotte Jackson, Lousie Lopez and Gaea Maranon, who are vying in the 25-29 division, and 15-19 campaigner Francesca Musni.

Bohol’s Jonathan Pagaura, on the other hand, seeks to nail the elusive win in men’s play after placing third at home but the Maribojoc native will have a lot of blocks to hurdle to achieve his mission, both in the individual and in his 25-29 age classification.

Out to foil his bid are Mark Adriano, Revven Alzaga, Donovan Catindoy, CJ Custodio, Michael Gacad, Jigo Libiran, Paolo Quiogue, Lui Salinas and Byron Sanborn along with 20-24 bidders Benedict Adolph, Ralph Cayabyab, Jose Simbillo, Allen So and Reynald Mallari.

Also on tap in the event, sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, are the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, to be disputed over the 750, open water swim, 20km bike and 5km run, the men’s and women’s relay and the mixed relay.

For details and results, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

Race director Neville Manaois has guaranteed a safe and exciting race over an racecourse with the Alveo 5150 age-group rolling start set at 6:30 a.m. with the 1.5km counter-clockwise swim firing off at Subic Bay Boardwalk.