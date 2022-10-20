^

Sports

Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulangan’s continued absence

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 11:09am
Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulanganâ€™s continued absence
Gerry Abadiano
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Gerry Abadiano played what was arguably his best offensive game for the UP Fighting Maroons as they fended off the UE Red Warriors, 84-77, in their first round match-up of UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Asked to again fill in for starting point guard JD Cagulangan — who sat out the game after returning against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their last outing — Abadiano did whatever he can to contribute.

Though struggling to find his rhythm from the field as he went 3-of-10 on shooting, Abadiano's aggressiveness paid off as he finished with 13 points — on a par with scoring leaders Terrence Fortea and Carl Tamayo.

But scoring isn't what's primarily on Abadiano's mind as he's taken over a more defensive role in his second year with the defending champs.

With the likes of gunners like Fortea, Tamayo and Cagulangan on his side, Abadiano said he has the luxury of not needing to create his own shot.

"Siguro iniisip ko lang yung kailangan ng team. Kumbaga, sa team kasi namin may kanya-kanyang role kami. Last season, marami kaming scorer, ngayon, marami kaming scorer. Siguro nagfocus ako kung ano yung role ko as a player, yun nga, yung depensa," said Abadiano, who helped put the cuffs on UE shooter Kyle Paranada for most of the game and forced him to a 4-of-11 shooting.

"Siguro kung iisipin ko sa game, yun yung maitutulong ko eh. Kasi marami naman diyang magaling magscore, tumira, sila Carl, sila JD, ‘di ba?" he added.

Now at 5-1, Abadiano hopes the Maroons can keep their winning momentum going when they face the reeling UST Growling Tigers on Saturday in Antipolo.

But the NU Nazareth product remains wary of the lapses that he and the team makes even with their optimistic record at the start of their title retention bid.

"Yung kailangan lang namin maimprove is yung ayun, yung sabi ni Coach Gold [Monteverde] na consistency lagi kasi every game, marami kaming lapses eh." said Abadiano.

"Kumbaga, hindi naman siya ganun kaganda lagi," he added of their wins.

Though Cagulangan will possibly be able to suit up the next game, Coach Goldwin Monteverde still has a formidable backup in Abadiano, who's ready to fill any hole for UP.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maroons avoid upset axe, escape spirited Red Warriors

Maroons avoid upset axe, escape spirited Red Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After jumping to an early 11-point lead, 14-3, the Maroons needed to survive a pesky UE squad until the late moments of the...
Sports
fbtw

Com’s Cup youngest player isn’t blinking

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Bay Area Dragons starter Hayden Blankley is the youngest player in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup but like what older athletes often declare, age is just a number to him.
Sports
fbtw
UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After going 0-14 in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, UE currently sits at the middle of the pack with a 3-3 slate.
Sports
fbtw
Tams trample Tigers for 1st win in UAAP 85

Tams trample Tigers for 1st win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
FEU leaned on Bryan Sajonia's 23 points to rebound after their worst start in the Final Four era as they went winless in their...
Sports
fbtw
Iranian climber greeted as hero after competing without hijab

Iranian climber greeted as hero after competing without hijab

By Stuart Williams | 19 hours ago
An Iranian climber who caused a sensation by competing at an event abroad without a hijab was on Wednesday given a hero's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

By Rick Olivares | 47 minutes ago
One of the greatest Filipino basketball players if not the greatest is getting the basketball card treatment.
Sports
fbtw
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

1 hour ago
The draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women's game at an all-time high...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

1 hour ago
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans opened the NBA season with a punishing 130-108 victory over the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Smart empowers your all-out NBA experience&nbsp;

Smart empowers your all-out NBA experience 

1 hour ago
As the NBA ushers in a new season of nonstop hardcourt action, Smart is empowering millions of Filipino basketball fans with...
Sports
fbtw
Davao deals Pasig first loss in PCAP 3rd Conference

Davao deals Pasig first loss in PCAP 3rd Conference

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Davao Chess Eagles dug deep to stun the Pasig King Pirates, 12.5-8.5, in last night’s action in the third conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with