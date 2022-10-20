Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulanganâ€™s continued absence

Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulangan’s continued absence

MANILA, Philippines – Gerry Abadiano played what was arguably his best offensive game for the UP Fighting Maroons as they fended off the UE Red Warriors, 84-77, in their first round match-up of UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Asked to again fill in for starting point guard JD Cagulangan — who sat out the game after returning against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their last outing — Abadiano did whatever he can to contribute.

Though struggling to find his rhythm from the field as he went 3-of-10 on shooting, Abadiano's aggressiveness paid off as he finished with 13 points — on a par with scoring leaders Terrence Fortea and Carl Tamayo.

But scoring isn't what's primarily on Abadiano's mind as he's taken over a more defensive role in his second year with the defending champs.

With the likes of gunners like Fortea, Tamayo and Cagulangan on his side, Abadiano said he has the luxury of not needing to create his own shot.

"Siguro iniisip ko lang yung kailangan ng team. Kumbaga, sa team kasi namin may kanya-kanyang role kami. Last season, marami kaming scorer, ngayon, marami kaming scorer. Siguro nagfocus ako kung ano yung role ko as a player, yun nga, yung depensa," said Abadiano, who helped put the cuffs on UE shooter Kyle Paranada for most of the game and forced him to a 4-of-11 shooting.

"Siguro kung iisipin ko sa game, yun yung maitutulong ko eh. Kasi marami naman diyang magaling magscore, tumira, sila Carl, sila JD, ‘di ba?" he added.

Now at 5-1, Abadiano hopes the Maroons can keep their winning momentum going when they face the reeling UST Growling Tigers on Saturday in Antipolo.

But the NU Nazareth product remains wary of the lapses that he and the team makes even with their optimistic record at the start of their title retention bid.

"Yung kailangan lang namin maimprove is yung ayun, yung sabi ni Coach Gold [Monteverde] na consistency lagi kasi every game, marami kaming lapses eh." said Abadiano.

"Kumbaga, hindi naman siya ganun kaganda lagi," he added of their wins.

Though Cagulangan will possibly be able to suit up the next game, Coach Goldwin Monteverde still has a formidable backup in Abadiano, who's ready to fill any hole for UP.