^

Sports

Maroons avoid upset axe, escape spirited Red Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 6:56pm
Maroons avoid upset axe, escape spirited Red Warriors
Gerry Abadiano
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:13 p.m.) – The UP Fighting Maroons fended off a no-quit UE Red Warriors squad to earn a share of the lead in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament standings, 84-77, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

After jumping to an early 11-point lead, 14-3, the Maroons needed to survive a pesky UE squad until the late moments of the game.

Nikko Paranada exploded to the rim for an easy two to cut UP's lead down to three, 77-80, with 15.3 left in the game.

This after UP led by as much as 10, 79-69, with 42.8 left coming off of a Zavier Lucero basket.

UP big man Carl Tamayo went down with an apparent non-contact ankle injury in the previous possession.

But CJ Payawal sank back-to-back threes to erase the UP lead and get the Warriors within four, 79-75, with 29.8 left in the game.

The clock ticked against UE, though, as they were forced to play the foul game.

Two crucial misses by Kyle Paranada and makes by Harold Alarcon on the other end helped the Warriors hold on for the victory.

Despite the loss, UE gave the defending champs UP a run for their money as they erased a double-digit deficit to lead by as many as six points in the third period.

But a scoring run by the Maroons in the same quarter made it a neck and neck affair for most of the second half. Though a 15-3 run punctuated by a James Spencer bucket saw UP matching its biggest lead in the fourth salvo, 69-58. 

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said that it remains a concern for the defending champions that they are unable to maintain consistency in their games.

"Started slow again, parang we really need to work on the inconsistency namin." said Monteverde after the game.

"I think, 'yung nag-start kami defensively, ang daming 3-points ng UE in the first half. I think dapat naming bigyan ng pansin for the upcoming games namin. Noong fourth quarter, we defended much better." he added.

Terrence Fortea claimed Player of the Game honors with 13 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano also scattered 13 markers each as well. Tamayo added seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in the game as well.

Fortea and Abadiano again stepped up as UP starting point guard JD Cagulangan sat out for another game after seeing action for the first time this season in the UP-Ateneo match last Sunday.

Payawal and Nikko Paranada finished with 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the Red Warriors.

UAAP Co-Player of the Week Luis Villegas finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Fighting Maroons improve to 5-1 for the season while the Warriors tote an even 3-3 slate.

UP and UE play their final games of the first round over the weekend against UST and Ateneo, respectively.

The Scores:

UP 84 -- Tamayo 13, Fortea 13, Abadiano 13, Diouf 8, Spencer 7, Lucero 7, Gonzales 7, Calimag 5, Galinato 4, Ramos 3, Alarcon 2, Lina 2, Torculas 0.
UE 77 -- Payawal 21, N. Paranada 20, Villegas 10, Pagsanjan 9, K. Paranada 9, Stevens 3, Antiporda 3, Sawat 2, Beltran 0, Alcantara 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 38-41, 59-56, 84-77.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Despite persistent trade rumors, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson remained with the rebuilding Utah Jazz to start the...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors blast Lakers to open NBA title defense

Curry, Warriors blast Lakers to open NBA title defense

6 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 33 points as the Golden State Warriors launched the defense of their NBA crown with a season-opening...
Sports
fbtw
Jalen Green stresses Rockets&rsquo; &lsquo;winning mentality&rsquo; in new NBA season

Jalen Green stresses Rockets’ ‘winning mentality’ in new NBA season

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Coming off a rookie season where the Rockets finished with the worst record in the league at 20-62, Green hopes to step it...
Sports
fbtw

Oscar recalls Manny bout

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The Ring Magazine published a special tribute in honor of Oscar de la Hoya for its September 2022 issue and in a featured article called “Greatest Hits,” The Golden Boy revisited six of his self-proclaimed...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Valdez admits 'extra push' when facing rivals Petro Gazz

Creamline's Valdez admits 'extra push' when facing rivals Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
As they improved to 2-0 in this year's import-laden conference, Creamline extended their win streak over the Angels to 12...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Iranian climber greeted as hero after competing without hijab

Iranian climber greeted as hero after competing without hijab

By Stuart Williams | 2 hours ago
An Iranian climber who caused a sensation by competing at an event abroad without a hijab was on Wednesday given a hero's...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki zooms ahead; Malixi falls 6 shots behind

Suzuki zooms ahead; Malixi falls 6 shots behind

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi topped her opening round 69 with a 68 and stayed at joint second but fell six strokes behind Thai Vongtaveelap...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles regain form, clip Soaring Falcons

Blue Eagles regain form, clip Soaring Falcons

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A 12-0 start by the Blue Eagles in the third salvo courtesy of Kai Ballungay and Dave Ildefonso blew the game wide open for...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women&rsquo;s hoops: Tigresses win 3rd straight; Fighting Maroons rebound

UAAP women’s hoops: Tigresses win 3rd straight; Fighting Maroons rebound

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigresses leaned on the offensive prowess of Tacky Tacatac and Jovlyn Pangilinan to blast the FEU Lady Tamaraws,...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs end 7-year slump vs Archers, secure grip on UAAP lead

Bulldogs end 7-year slump vs Archers, secure grip on UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Bulldogs rode the hot hand of Omar John in the fourth salvo to post their first victory against La Salle since October...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with