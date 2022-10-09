^

B League: Thirdy's San-En bests Ramos, Hokkaido anew; Parks, Nagoya absorb first loss

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 7:58pm
Thirdy Ravena
MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena once again got the better of Gilas pal Dwight Ramos as the San-En NeoPhoenix swept their assignments against Levanga Hokkaido, winning their latest match-up 93-80 in the 2022-23 B. League season on Sunday.

Thirdy made up for a quiet game for San-En on Saturday with an all-around performance of 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Despite Ramos having the better individual game anew as he ended up with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Hokkaido could not barge into the win column in four tries.

Meanwhile, San-En evened their slate at 2-2.

Elsewhere, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins absorbed their first loss of the season, falling to the Ryukyu Golden Kings 82-91.

Parks and company could not repeat over last season's runners-up. 

Parks finished with 12 points, two rebounds and a steal in the losing effort off of the bench.

Ryukyu Filipino reinforcement Jay Washington, meanwhile, rode the bench in the victory for the 3-1 Golden Kings.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, for their part, took a well-earned win over the Niigata Albirex BB in double overtime, 107-100.

They followed up their OT win on Saturday with another thriller as Kiefer finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists for the 2-2 Shiga Lakes.

Matthew Wright (Kyoto Hannaryz) and Justine Baltazar (Hiroshima Dragonflies) did not play in their teams' respective losses to cap off the weekend.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading came up big for the Nagasaki Velca as he starred in their 95-74 win over the Kagawa Five Arrows.

Heading tallied 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go along with seven assists and two rebounds.

Kagawa continues to miss Filipino reinforcement Roosevelt Adams, who has yet to arrive in Japan.

Kobe Paras of the Altiri Chiba sat on the bench for the entirety of their game against the Yamagata Wyverns as they lost, 77-85.

Philstar
