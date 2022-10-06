^

Sports

Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 4:14pm
Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame
From left: Wesley So, Eugene Torre, Maria Lina Torre and Lotis Key-Kabigting

MANILA, Philippines – For trailblazing Asian chess for almost half a century, Filipino Grandmaster Eugenio Torre was aptly carved a special place where all legends like him truly belonged — the World Chess Hall of Fame.

After a long delay, Torre, 70, was officially inducted into the WCHOF in an unforgettable ceremony attended by no less than Philippine-born American Wesley So at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in Missouri Wednesday.

Accompanied by wife Maria Lina, Torre received the plaque bearing his image and biography.

His notable games and highlights will also be featured in a digital interactive gallery.

Torre was actually named into the Hall along with Hungarian Judit Polgar and Poland-born Argentine Miguel Najdorf last year but it was only now that his name was indelibly etched forever as one of the sport’s greatest alongside world champions Bobby Fischer, Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov among others.

It was made more exceptional that Torre was the first male Asian to receive such honor.

Among Torre’s multitude of accomplishments, emerging the first GM in Asia, first to defeat a reigning world champion in Karpov and first to reach the Candidates stage of the World Championship were the most unforgettable.

“Thankful and honored to be an inspiration not just to Filipinos and Asians, but also to the whole world,” said Torre.

CHESS

EUGENE TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo&rsquo;s 1st round win over NU

UAAP: Looking at the Ateneo’s 1st round win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Watching Ateneo defeat National University, 77-60, I thought of two things.
Sports
fbtw
Monteverde wants 'strong starts' from UP after two come-from-behind wins

Monteverde wants 'strong starts' from UP after two come-from-behind wins

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons are 2-0 to begin their title retention bid in UAAP Season 85, but with their wins coming from close...
Sports
fbtw
Eala blanks Smith

Eala blanks Smith

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California...
Sports
fbtw
Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

Meet the Philippine team bound for the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The final 10 players have been selected to represent the Philippines in the fourth edition of the Street Child World Cup that...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SEA Games 2019 in photos

SEA Games 2019 in photos

December 13, 2019 - 12:06pm
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gamers and G-strings: 5 moments from the 30th SEA Games

Gamers and G-strings: 5 moments from the 30th SEA Games

By James Edgar | December 12, 2019 - 11:48am
The 30th South East Asian Games in the Philippines, which drew to a close on Wednesday, not only produced sporting drama,...
Sports
fbtw
Brief encounter: Fighter wins SEA Games gold after underwear row

Brief encounter: Fighter wins SEA Games gold after underwear row

By James Edgar | December 11, 2019 - 5:41pm
A Filipino martial artist was prepared to give up his chance of winning a Southeast Asian Games title because he didn't want...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine men&rsquo;s volleyball squad bows to Indons, settles for SEA Games silver

Philippine men’s volleyball squad bows to Indons, settles for SEA Games silver

By Dante Navarro | December 10, 2019 - 8:07pm
Indonesia played the spoiler’s role to the Philippines’ crack at a historic men’s SEA Games volleyball gold,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines, Thailand capture 2 golds in SEA Games waterski, wakeboard

Philippines, Thailand capture 2 golds in SEA Games waterski, wakeboard

By Roy Luarca | December 8, 2019 - 8:27pm
The Philippines topped the wakeskate competition while Thailand swept the wakeboard category in the 30th Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold

Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | December 8, 2019 - 8:16pm
The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball squad dethroned defending champion Malaysia with a thrilling 81-75 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with