GuadaÃ±a steers Pirates, wins NCAA Player of the Week award

Guadaña steers Pirates, wins NCAA Player of the Week award

Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 2:26pm
Mac Guadaña averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in Lyceum's back-to-back triumphs over the Altas and the Knights.
MANILA, Philippines – After a dismal 2-7 record last season, LPU has left no doubt it's a better team in NCAA 98, where the Pirates boast of a 5-1 standing.

Along with their strong start to the season — which include wins over last season's Final Four teams in Letran, Mapua, San Beda, and Perpetual — comes the consistency of their rising star Mac Guadaña, who's averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

The 21-year-old guard turned it up even more in their last two games, posting norms of 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in back-to-back triumphs over the Altas and the Knights.

After proving to be the difference for LPU against the defending champions, firing a season-best 20 points built on three triples, there was no question Guadaña earned the recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The second-year shot-maker bested teammate Enoch Valdez, Arellano's Axel Doromal, Benilde's JC Cullar, San Beda's James Kwekuteye, and Perpetual's Jielo Razon for the award backed by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league.

For his part, the former Batang Gilas standout said he and his teammates are far from finished.

"I just hate losing kaya pinagtatrabahuhan ko talaga kung ano 'yung matutulong ko sa team, and ayun nagbubunga naman," said Guadaña.

"Mas mame-maintain ko 'yung ganung performance by continuing kung ano 'yung mga ine-extra work ko. Then siyempre, mas dadagdagan ko pa."

