^

Sports

South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game

Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 10:16am
South bests North in MPBL All-Star; Pacquiao shines in Executives game
Manny Pacquiao brings down the ball in the Executives game.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The South Division selection hit full throttle in the last quarter and trounce their North Division counterparts, 109-92, in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season late Sunday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Trailing at halftime and up to the start of the last 10 minutes, 75-76, the South leaned on Jaycee Marcelino, Cedric Ablaza, Kyt Jimenez  and Mark Yee to turn the game around and win pulling away to keep its supremacy in the event held primarily for the fans and followers of the country's top regional league.

Marcelino, a stalwart of Zamboanga's Family Brand Sardines, put up 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds and was named MVP.

Ablaza, the main man of Batangas City Embassy Chill, wound up with 17 points, the same total posted by Jimenez, a YouTube sensation playing out of Sarangani who capped the game with a triple from way out.

Muntinlupa's Damian Lasco paced the North with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The South, mentored by Batangas' Cholo Villanueva, has beaten the South, coached by Nueva Ecija's Jerson Cabiltes, in all the league's All-Star games thus far.

In the curtain-raiser, MPBL CEO and founder Manny Pacquiao banked in a buzzer-beater triple as the South Executives forced a 107-107 tie with their counterparts from the North.

Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion who also had a stint in the PBA, was named co-MVP with Paolo Orbeta of the North.

Pacquiao tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal as the South clawed its way back from as many as 29 points down.

Orbeta, a former College of St. Benilde Blazer and team owner of Makati, wound up with 39 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal for the North.

Other side events saw Muntinlupa's Don Matillano nip Ronjay Buenafe, 18-17, in the 3-point shootout and Garex Puerto of Imus rule the slam dunk competition.

Matillano and Puerto pocketed P50,000 each.

Pacquiao gave an inspirational message before the All-Star game.

After expressing his delight that the MPBL was able to push through this year with 22 teams, Pacquiao emphasized the need to preserve the integrity of the games. Pacquiao said the league will exercise zero-tolerance as far as game-fixing is concerned.

The MPBL resumes its regular schedule on Monday with a triple-bill at the Paco Arena. The games pit Bataan against Marikina at 5 p.m., Pasig against Bacoor at 7 p.m. and Valenzuela against Quezon City at 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MANNY PACQUIAO

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police

1 day ago
Arema FC supporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the eastern city of Malang stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

Blue Eagles buck slow start to turn back Tamaraws in UAAP opener

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
To cap off the action in the league's opening weekend, Ateneo rebounded in the second half after going down by six points,...
Sports
fbtw
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit
play

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw
UP turns back Perpetual in Shakey's Super League thriller

UP turns back Perpetual in Shakey's Super League thriller

15 hours ago
Alyssa Bertolano and Lainne Arce played the heroes’ role for the Fighting Maroons in the fifth set to snap the Lady...
Sports
fbtw

No weight issue for Jerwin

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s less than a week before Jerwin Ancajas returns to the ring in his attempt to regain the IBF superflyweight title he lost to unbeaten Argentine Olympian Fernando Martinez and from all indications, weight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

Kaya, Azzurri Verde crush foes in 7s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 3 minutes ago
Azzurri Verde crushed Maharlika Manila, 7-1, in women’s Division One football in the AIA 7s at the McKinley Hill S...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

Is Forthsky Padrigao ready to lead Ateneo?

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles labored in their opening day win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70. And the surprise...
Sports
fbtw
Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

Heat sign Herro to four-year contract extension

1 hour ago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, last season's NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has signed a four-year contract extension, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

3 hours ago
Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with