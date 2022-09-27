Inspiring creativity: Genshin Impact's artistic influence

MANILA, Philippines — Genshin Impact’s popularity can be attributed to the many stunning promotional videos it has released for the game’s numerous updates. The quality of its character trailers and story previews has fans hoping for an Anime series in the future since a manga series is already available via the game’s official website.

HoYoverse seemed to have heard this clamor because during Genshin Impact’s special program previewing the game’s latest version last September 16, the developer announced that they are currently in a “long-term collaboration project” with Japanese animation studio Ufotable — known for projects like Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Demon Slayer.

The announcement was done with the unveiling of a concept trailer, which also signified the launch of the project. Though the trailer only shows three of the many loved characters of the game, Genshin Impact’s beautiful sceneries take center stage with the project’s breathtaking animations.

This isn’t the first time the game has inspired artists in bringing new life to the many aspects of Genshin Impact.

Last July, HoYoverse released a teaser video featuring the nine members of the Fatui Harbingers, the executive heads of the Fatui from the nation of Snezhnaya. Majority of these characters have yet to make any official appearance in the game yet within hours of the video entitled “A Winter Night's Lazzo” was released, fanart of these new characters flooded social media. From digital art to comic strips, dolls, and even complete cosplay outfits, the creativity of Genshin Impact players and fans is limitless when it comes to anything coming from the world of Teyvat.

HoYoverse continues to empower the creativity of their players and fans with continued fan art contests through their fan community HoYoLAB. The game’s social media accounts would also feature fan arts from time to time, especially in celebrating in-game character’s birthdays. HoYoLAB also has a fan event called HoyoFair, a Fan Art Special Program from different arts created by fans. The developer has also created Guidelines, known as the Overseas Guidelines, allowing fans to create, give-away and sell what they consider as “original secondary content” or fan art.

“Hoyoverse is very welcoming to artists! As one of HoYoLAB's content creators, they give opportunities for [fan] arts to be featured on their app or on their page. They even have fanmerch showcase on Genshin Impact's official discord,” said HoYoLab content creator and local artist Miyazaki Ai, who has personally witness how HoYoverse recognizes different artists paying tribute to their game.

In the Philippines, Genshin Impact art has taken the spotlight not just in social media but on the convention floor as well. Recent conventions like Cosplay Carnival and the CONQuest Festival saw the influence of the adventure open-world game tenfold.

But what is it about this open-world game that has touched the minds and of many artists?

For Desiree Mendoza of Lefty Letters By Ishi, creating fan art for Genshin Impact is a means of contributing to the community.

She said: “I only started playing mobile games [last] 2020. [Genshin Impact] brought me to [this] community where I can share my love for the game through art.”

Local artist, zylykagen, on the other hand, sees the root of the Genshin Impact’s artistic influence coming from the game’s vast offerings.

“Genshin Impact is different from other fandoms. There’s a deep canon lore behind each character. It has a lot to offer.” she said.

Sharing the sentiment, the artist behind Peach Girl's Crafts also believes that the game’s endless possibilities inspire creativity in many Travelers who journey through Teyvat.

She added: “I think what makes it fun in the Genshin fandom is that the game is so vast, there are endless possibilities and inspirations for creativity. The game is well-known and well-loved by many, so much so that it can become a conversation starter and connect a lot of different people from different walks of life.”

Genshin Impact celebrates its second anniversary this month with the release of the Version 3.1 on September 28 and the Genshin Concert 2022 on October 2.