Thailand breaks Azkals U20 hearts, 3-2, in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Filipino forward Dov Anthony Cariño in action vs Thailand on Sept. 17, 2022 in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

OMAN — In need of a win to bolster their chances of qualifying for the next round of the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup, the Philippines looked like they would just accomplish that. Against highly-fancied Thailand too.

In a match at the Al Saadah Sport Complex that took greater meaning as the host nation was upset by Afghanistan, 1-0, both the Philippines and Thailand engaged in a roller coaster match of goals and eventually, heartbreak.

The Philippines took a 1-nil lead against Thailand in the seventh minute after a goal by defender Martin Joshua Meriño leading to celebrations on the team bench.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as the Thais equalized in the 14th minute after a goal by midfielder Thanakrit Laorkai.

The Filipinos regained the lead in the 28th minute following a goal by midfielder Kamil Jaser Amirul.

With a bit of desperation creeping in, Thailand managed to draw level once more before the half-time break when forward Phuwanet Thongkhui scored.

The second half was a hard-fought affair with neither side giving quarter. Close to full time, substitute Peeranan Buakai beat Filipino keeper Cesar Castro for Thailand's winner in the 89th minute.

As a result of their 3-2 win, Thailand took the leader position of Group G of the Qualifiers with their second win in as many matches.

The result means Thailand only need a draw against Oman on Sunday, September 18, to qualify while the hosts have to win and hope Philippines deny Afghanistan victory in their clash, with the head to head ratio applying in the Qualifiers.