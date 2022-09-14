^

TNT acquires Oftana, unloads Rosario in 3-way trade with NLEX, Blackwater

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 3:59pm
Calvin Oftana’s team NLEX and Blackwater agreed to a three-team, six-player trade deal ahead of next week’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup opening.
MANILA, Philippines – TNT is set to welcome one of coach Chot Reyes' new wards at Gilas Pilipinas, Calvin Oftana, while parting ways with veteran national team mainstay Troy Rosario.

This as the Tropang Giga, Oftana’s team NLEX and Blackwater agreed to a three-team, six-player trade deal ahead of next week’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup opening.

Under the proposed swap, the Bossing will get Oftana and Raul Soyud from the Road Warriors in exchange for No.1 rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser and Paul Desiderio. The Bossing will then ship Oftana and Soyud over to the Tropang Giga for Rosario and Gab Banal.

Oftana is bound for a reunion with Reyes after their first Gilas collaboration in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers fourth window games versus Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Rosario, for his part, is about to end a six-year partnership with TNT highlighted by the 2021 Philippine Cup conquest and start a new one with Blackwater, a team looking to sustain its quarterfinal run in the last All-Filipino and wash away the memories of its dubious 29-game skid.

The trade proposal awaits approval from the PBA.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine, under returning coach Yeng Guiao, tapped Steve Taylor as its import in place of original choice Daniel Ochefu.

The 6-foot-9 Taylor is expected to arrive from Los Angeles Thursday and should get a week’s worth of practice before the Elasto Painters start their campaign against Guiao’s previous team NLEX on September 23.

