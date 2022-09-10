^

Sports

Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 3:00am
Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her first-ever US Open final after besting Victoria Mboko in the semifinals, 6-1, 7-6(5), on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

Eala, a two-time Junior Grand Slam doubles winner, kept her dream for a maiden singles grand slam alive with the tough victory in a 1 hour, 21 minute netfest.

After disposing of Mboko easily in the opening set, 6-1, Eala needed to dig herself out of a two-game deficit in Set 2 to avoid the third set decider and come away with the sweep.

Mboko gained a 3-1 advantage early against Eala after she broke the latter's serve in Game 4.

She also pushed Eala to the limit when she was one game win away from taking the contest into a third set, 6-5, when she held her serve in the 11th game.

But Eala dug deep to blank Mboko in her service game to force the tiebreak at 6-all.

Eala and Mboko, seeded 10th and 9th respectively in the tournament, were neck-and-neck in the tiebreak at 4-all.

But the Filipina netter created some space with a forehand winner and forced Mboko into a backhand error to move to match point.

While Mboko was able to save one match point with a winner of her own, she shot herself in the foot with a double fault as Eala was able to hang on for the win.

Eala faces two-seed Lucie Havlickova in the final on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Havlickova defeated seventh seed Diana Shnaider, 6-4, 6-4, in the other semifinal on Friday (Saturday).

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

US OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters US Open juniors semis, exits doubles tourney

Eala enters US Open juniors semis, exits doubles tourney

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala bested her doubles partner en route to her first semifinal in the US Open in the girls’ singles tourname...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
PBA studies options for Gilas

PBA studies options for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
With the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window opening in November, the PBA is studying options to support Gilas as...
Sports
fbtw
Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

4 days ago
Navy and National University-Sta. Elena set out for a fiery duel Tuesday, each looking for a second straight victory and a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Red-hot Eala nears major crown

Red-hot Eala nears major crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala shored up her drive for a breakthrough singles grand slam title, marching on to the semifinals of the US Open junior...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi coasts to 13-shot win vs Ikeda

Malixi coasts to 13-shot win vs Ikeda

3 hours ago
Amateur Rianne Malixi turned the final round of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge into a victory walk here yesterday, completing...
Sports
fbtw
Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
The PBA is giving Gilas Pilipinas access to players from two or three select ball clubs for the fifth window of the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Serna, Francisco start drives in Cagas netfest

Serna, Francisco start drives in Cagas netfest

3 hours ago
Vince Serna and Sanschena Francisco seek explosive starts to fuel their respective title drives in the premier division of...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 Season 2 kicks off in Antipolo

PBA 3x3 Season 2 kicks off in Antipolo

By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
Twelve teams, majority of which fresh from a reboot, aim for a flying start as the race for glory in Season 2 of the PBA 3x3...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with