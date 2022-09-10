Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her first-ever US Open final after besting Victoria Mboko in the semifinals, 6-1, 7-6(5), on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

Eala, a two-time Junior Grand Slam doubles winner, kept her dream for a maiden singles grand slam alive with the tough victory in a 1 hour, 21 minute netfest.

After disposing of Mboko easily in the opening set, 6-1, Eala needed to dig herself out of a two-game deficit in Set 2 to avoid the third set decider and come away with the sweep.

Mboko gained a 3-1 advantage early against Eala after she broke the latter's serve in Game 4.

She also pushed Eala to the limit when she was one game win away from taking the contest into a third set, 6-5, when she held her serve in the 11th game.

But Eala dug deep to blank Mboko in her service game to force the tiebreak at 6-all.

Eala and Mboko, seeded 10th and 9th respectively in the tournament, were neck-and-neck in the tiebreak at 4-all.

But the Filipina netter created some space with a forehand winner and forced Mboko into a backhand error to move to match point.

While Mboko was able to save one match point with a winner of her own, she shot herself in the foot with a double fault as Eala was able to hang on for the win.

Eala faces two-seed Lucie Havlickova in the final on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Havlickova defeated seventh seed Diana Shnaider, 6-4, 6-4, in the other semifinal on Friday (Saturday).