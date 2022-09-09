Tour de Cebu returns after 2-year pandemic absence

Officials and participants of Tour De Cebu led by chairman Michael Lhuillier (third from the left clad in black and white stripe sleeve) during the tour's return announcement at the Manila Polo Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Tour de Cebu, the country’s premier tropical classic car rally, returns with a bang this month for its much-awaited 7th edition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 1,000-kilometer grand rally hits the road running on September 29 to October 3 as the country’s rarest vintage cars take center stage anew with the some of the most scenic tourism hotspots in Visayas serving as its backdrop for a one-of-a-kind historical, cultural and classic car race.

Around 46 participants have confirmed their participation and prepared their classic wheels for the biggest edition of Tour de Cebu thus far.

"We have some of the most beautiful tourism sites on the road and that's what we're trying to showcase to the world. We want to bring the country to the world map that the Philippines is viable place for tourism, lifestyle and historic sporting event like this," said Michael Lhuillier, chairman of the organizing Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (PACE) of Cebu.

"It's something to see, even just a portion of it. It's a race and a car show at the same time," he added.

As one of defending champions, Lhuillier will parade his 1968 Mercedes Benz 280 SL in this year's tour traversing the islands of Cebu and Bohol.

Among the rally's anticipated setting is the drive by along the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), now the country’s longest bridge, before the vintage car delegation boards a RoRo to Bohol, where the three-leg rally official flags off.

Also backed by Petron and supported by Manila Sports Car Club, Tour de Cebu will pit different car classes highlighted by the distinguished Bobby Aboitiz Excellence Class that features 1965 cars and below as well as the competitive PACE Chairman Class of 1966 to 1973 wheels.

Kenneth Cobunpue, the world renowned designer and one of founding PACE members, personally crafted the medals and trophies for Tour de Cebu.

"Tour de Cebu is a magical race. It's about the scenes, the sunsets and the experience. It' making the vintage car culture alive. It's a race of a lifetime," Cobunpue said.