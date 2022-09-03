Focus on Pagaura, Quiambao as 5150 Davao blasts off

MANILA, Philippines — Jonathan Pagaura seeks redemption while Bea Quiambao hunts for back-to-back title romp as the Penong’s 5150 Davao Triathlon finally hits the water and the road today (Sunday, Sept. 4) after a two-year delay in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

With a hot weather forecast, the battle for the overall championship and top honors in various age-group categories is tipped to be fast and furious among over 500 bidders at the spruced up racecourse set over an Olympic distance of 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run.

Pagaura missed giving his townmates something to cheer about when he fell short of his title bid and settled for third in 5150 Bohol last July. But the Maribojoc native toughened up in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Cebu last month, finishing seventh in the 25-29 age group class and 17th overall, making the Omega Triathlon Team bet A-ready for a stab at glory in the endurance race organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

So do fellow age group top bets Tri Topz’s Paolo Ala, Reuben Alzaga of Wyn Racing, and Elevation Fitness teammates Han Ho Bae and Angelo Cagape, Jan Capon of Triad, TAP’s Rey Chan Jr., Julius Cerbo, Dan Ong of Tri FM, BJMP Multi-Sport’s Kevin Garcia and Edo Lobenia. With 20-24 campaigners Marion Albano of Team Tri Vengers, Antonio Alejo of the Next Step Tri and Truck and Trail’s Kenneth Avellana also coming into the event in top form, a spirited chase looms in the first triathlon race held in Tagum City, whose scheduled hosting of the event was scrapped due to pandemic the past two years.

Quiambao, on the other hand, is all primed for a repeat of her Sun Life 5150 Bohol feat, looking to improve on her 2:27:13 clocking that netted the Next Step Tri spearhead the 20-24 age group crown and the overall championship in the distaff side of the event sponsored by Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Powerball/ Go for Gold, Davao del Norte, Hijo Resorts Davao and Tagum City.

But the likes of Sophia Muñoz, Danica Rose Peligrino of Gingoog Triathlon, Alyssa Rapliza, Anne Relova of Happy Life Tri Team, Karen Manayon, Sophia Muñoz, Marianne Santiago of Southshore Divers Triathlon Team, Krista Sto. Domingo of Team David’s Salon, Gertrude Tabiar of Trisicool and Orangutri’s Jennylen Tan are all going all-out to foil her bid, ensuring an equally fierce battle in their side of the competition supported by Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Atty. Mans Carpio, husband of Vice President Sarah Duterte, will compete in the run leg of the all-male relay competition for Team Tapang and Malasakit Tri.

For results and other details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

A wide-open race is also seen in the Sprint triathlon, one of the most popular types of endurance competitions, with 44 bidders, led by those making a comeback in tri-sports and newbies, pitting their skills in 750m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Meanwhile, the 5150 rolling start fires off at 6:20 a.m. with the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint wave start in the all-male category set at 8:05 a.m. to be followed by the all-female race at the Banana Beach, Hijo Resorts.

The 5150 swim cut-off time is at 7:30 a.m., the bike race at 10 a.m. and the concluding run leg at 12 noon.

The time limits in the Sunrise Sprint are 8:35 a.m. (swim), 10:05 a.m. (bike) and 11:05 a.m. (run).

Aid stations are approximately every 10-18km (bike-water) and 1-1.5km apart (run-water, electrolyte, banana).