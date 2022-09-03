^

Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 9:31am
Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022.
VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena clinched his first-ever win in the Wanda Diamond League after he bested world record holder Mondo Duplantis in Brussels, Belgium on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

Obiena pounced on an off day for the Swede as the latter settled for second place while USA's Christopher Nilsen completed the podium.

The 26-year-old was coming off of back-to-back first place finishes in Germany before he cleared 5.91m in his third attempt to rule the latest edition of the Diamond League.

Duplantis missed the same height in three tries in an uncharacteristic performance for the youngster. It was a far cry from the Swede's personal best of 6.21m.

Prior to 5.91m, Duplantis cleared 5.81m in one try.

Nilsen, meanwhile, only needed one try in 5.41m, 5.61m, and 5.71m before failing to clear 5.81m.

On social media, Obiena relished the victory and called it a "core memory".

"Made a core memory today. First [Wanda Diamond League] win here in [Allianz Memorial van Damme] with 5.91m," he wrote.

Also in the competition were Obiena's pal Thiago Braz, Renaud Lavillenie and Oleg Zernikel.

Next up for Obiena is the ISTAF in Berlin where he hopes to continue his string of victories.

