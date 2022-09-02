Filipinas' Sofia Harrison inks deal with German club SV Werder Bremen

MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Harrison is the latest member of the Philippine women's national football team to sign with a professional football club abroad as she joined German side SV Werder Bremen Frauen.

Harrison, 23, was part of the AFF Women's Championship-winning Filipinas earlier this year. She also won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

The club announced her signing on Thursday.

SV Werder Bremen competes in the Frauen-Bundesliga, the top-flight tournament for women's football in Germany.

The club was promoted to Division 1 in 2014-15.

In the 2021-22 season, the team finished 9th among the 12 teams with a 4-6-12 slate.

Harrison joins Sarina Bolden (Japan), Jessika Cowart (Serbia), Quinley Quezada (Serbia), and Jaclyn Sawicki (Australia) as members of the Filipinas with active club contracts overseas.

The Filipinas are currently in camp in the US for the October FIFA window. Harrison is expected to be among the players in the camp, as no official list of call ups have been announced.

They are set to face New Zealand in an international friendly on September 6 (September 7, Manila time).