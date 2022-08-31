World Cup-bound Filipinas up for 'stern competition' in international friendly vs New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team is set to face some stiff competition as part of its continued build-up for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With their training camp in Irvine, California, in full swing, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic said that the team is raring to go after giving the country the crown in the AFF Women's Championship last July.

"We’ve been looking forward to this camp after a memorable and unforgettable AFF campaign," said Stajcic.

Being able to rule the region, the Aussie tactician is looking forward to play against World Cup co-host New Zealand in a friendly on September 6 (September 7, Manila time) at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Stadium.

Setting their horizons outside of the region and Asia, the Football Ferns are a good first step.

"The match against New Zealand ranked No. 22 in the world will provide stern competition and build on the experience we have in the team," he said.

Stajcic has brought 27 players to the camp, including five new players.

Though no official list has been released as who were invited to the camp, photos from the team's activities show holdovers from the AFF-winning squad like Olivia McDaniel, Sara Eggesvik, Tahnai Annis, Eva Madarang, Inna Palacios, Dominique Randle, Jessika Cowart, Katrina Guillou, Sofia Harrison, Camille Rodriguez, among others.

Also back in the fold is Chandler McDaniel, who suffered an injury earlier this year during the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.