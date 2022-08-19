^

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 10:57am
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United
Jaclyn Sawicki
AFF / PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinas midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki is the latest member of the Philippine women’s national football team to sign a deal overseas, agreeing to play for a club in Australia.

Sawicki, part of the AFF Women’s Championship-winning roster, inked a deal with Australia’s Liberty A-League team Western United.

The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.

Western United officially announced her signing on Thursday. Sawicki expressed her excitement to grow her game with the club.

“I am beyond excited to join Western United in the inaugural season for the women’s side,” Sawicki told Western United. 

“I can’t wait to meet and begin working with the rest of the squad, and hopefully this group can set the tone and pave the way for those players who will come after us in this club.” 

Sawicki joins the likes of Sarina Bolden (Japan), Jessika Cowart (Serbia), and Quinley Quezada (Serbia) as members of the AFF-winning roster with active contracts overseas.

The Filipinas are expected to come together for a camp at the end of the month in preparation for the upcoming FIFA window in October.

