Predator League returns to offline events

MANILA, Philippines — The Acer Predator League is going back to an offline event after two years of being online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously held in Indonesia and Thailand during its first two years, the Asia Predator League that would have been held in Manila in 2020 was pushed back the following year and was held fully online due to the continued threat of the pandemic. Current champions TNC Predator copped a back-to-back Predator Shield championship in DOTA2 (2019, 2020/21) after beating fellow Philippine team Neon Esports in last year's regional tiff.

The Philippine finals will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium from September 17-18. Open qualifiers for new featured game Valorant will take place on August 4, 11 and 18, while DOTA2's qualifiers will start on August 7 and will continue on August 13 and 20.

“We have seen so much growth and potential in the country’s esports landscape and that is what the Asia Pacific Predator League is all about. But more than that, we are very happy to see the stakeholders in esports hopeful about the future after two years of restrictions,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Players will be fighting for the league's biggest prize pool yet: Php1 million (split between the two events) while the winners of the DOTA2 event will represent the country in the coming Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022 taking place in Japan later this year.