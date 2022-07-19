MPBL action extends to next day with 4 OTs in Bacolod

BACOLOD – Nueva Ecija found a savior in John Bryon Villarias as it subdued gritty Bacolod Bingo Plus, 81-74, in a thriller that started Monday and ended early Tuesday after going through three overtimes here.

Villarias outscored the Bacolodnons, 8-7, including two triples in the third extension to power the unbeaten Rice Vanguards to their ninth straight win in the single round-robin elimination phase of the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the full house University of St. La Salle Gym.

Finding his range at the right time, the 6-foot gunner out of nearby Silay City also canned three charities to knot the count in regulation play, 52-52.

In the first extension, veteran Mark Yee drilled in a triple as Bacolod sent the nightcap of the "City of Smiles Invasion" into second overtime at 57-57.

Yee split his charities to give Bacolod a 67-64 lead, but Villarias calmly drilled in a triple with 5.7 seconds left to extend the game anew.

Bacolod was still ahead at 72-71, until Villarias and JR Taganas, who completed a 3-point play, dropped a 9-2 salvo that sent local fans to the exit, 80-74, with 39 seconds to go.

Villarias poured 16 points in the extra periods and wound up with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He was supported by Jay Collado, who clustered eight points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 17 points and six rebounds for Nueva Ecija, which overcame the absence of head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Yee carried the fight for Bacolod, which dropped to 4-3, with 19 points and 17 rebounds, followed by Edrian Lao with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Earlier, Jaycee Marcelino delivered 21 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines to a come-from-behind 86-82 victory over Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc.

Zamboanga, which also got 12 points from Jefferson Comia and 10 points plus 10 rebounds and seven assists from Jaycee's twin brother, Jayvee, climbed to 7-0.

Jaycee, who only had five points after three quarters, also tallied six rebounds and four assists for Coach Vic Ycasiano.

Valenzuela, which got 18 points from Ronjay Buenafe, 16 from Patrick Cabaug, 11 from Kevin Ray Villafranca and 10 from Jaymar Gimpayan tumbled to 4-5.

The four teams here switch opponents on Tuesday, with Nueva Ecija battling Valenzuela at 7 p.m. and Zamboanga tackling Bacolod at 9 p.m.