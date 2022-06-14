^

Next Philippine sports chief should underscore adaptability, says Ramirez

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 2:59pm
PSC chairman William Ramirez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel last March 19.
Facebook / PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Adapt to the times.

This was the advice given by Philippine Sports Commission chair William Ramirez to his successor for the country to replicate its golden years in sports that was highlighted by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivering the Filipinos first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games a year ago.

“Adaptability. We have to be alert and aware of the changes in budget, coaching, medical, everything,” said Ramirez during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC administration building in Malate, Manila.

Ramirez helped steer the country’s spectacular performances in international fronts like Diaz’s breakthrough Olympic exploits coupled by the Filipinos dominating performance in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and several emergence of world and Asian champions.

Under Ramirez’s reins and care, gymnast Caloy Yulo rose to being a world champion twice and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena broke the Asian record and zoomed to No. 5 in the planet.

Plus more.

But Ramirez was quick to share the tribute to the collected effort of the government, officials, coaches, athletes, private sector and Filipinos in general.

“It was not a lucky break, there was a collaborative effort. The golden year was due mainly to the hard work put up by the athletes and coaches,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez also mentioned giving equal importance to grassroots development so the country can sustain the momentum of success.

“If we have to sustain the momentum, we have to provide monetary support, good governance, sports science. Without these provisions, we will not achieve this high level,” said Ramirez.

“Without strong grassroots program, these elite athletes will be sourced from foreign recruitment,” he added.

PSC

WILLIAM RAMIREZ
