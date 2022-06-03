^

Sports

Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 2:03pm
Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

MANILA, Philippines — Bacolod Bingo Plus shoots for a share of the lead when it tackles Marikina at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 4th Season's first triple-bill at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Powerhouse Nueva Ecija seeks its second straight win against General Santos City at 7 p.m. while cellar-dwellers Manila and Mindoro clash at 9 p.m.

The Bacolodnons trounced the Manila Stars, 76-59, on May 31 to extend their win-run to three and remain close behind surprise pacesetters Sarangani Marlins (4-0).

Veteran Mark Yee, Jhan McHale Nermal and Alwyn Alday are again expected to carry the offensive load for Bacolod, which is picked to beat Marikina (1-2) in the opener.

The star-laden Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards are highly favored to hand the GenSan Warriors, who have actor Gerald Anderson on their roster, a third straight defeat.

Nueva Ecija coach Jerson Cabiltes will again have the luxury of juggling players since the Rice Vanguards are 3-deep in all positions.

John Bryon Villarias, Michael Juico, Michael Mabulac, Pamboy Raymundo and Bobby Balucanag led the scoring when Nueva Ecija routed Mindoro, 98-68, on May 23, but Hesed Gabo, Will McAloney, Jay Collado, JR Taganas and Renz Palma are just as capable of lighting up the charts.

After losing their first three games, the Manila Stars are determined to end their slump against the Mindoro Tamaraws, who are mired at 0-4, at their homecourt.

