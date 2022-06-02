Rock â€˜nâ€™ Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

Rock ‘n’ Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

MANILA, Philippines – More than 4,000 runners have so far signed up with the numbers expected to double up in the next two weeks or so before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is fired off in Manila on June 19.

This marks the first time that the four-category event will be staged in Southeast Asia, thus drawing a curious mix of entries, from regular campaigners to weekend and recreational runners all wanting to experience the thrill and excitement of night racing with twists and innovations.

Registration is ongoing at www.runrocknroll.com.manila with onsite listup at Garmin stores (through cash and Gcash mode of payment) at Glorietta I, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Podium, Ayala Vertis North, SM North, SM Aura, Uptown and Alabang Town Center.

The 5K and 10K races are set to flag off at the break of dawn while the 21K and 42K events will be held early evening, according to the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc.

Fees are pegged at P950 for 5K, P1,850 for 10K, P2,450 for half-marathon and P2,650 for the 42K run. For the Remix Challenge, rates are P3,600 for marathon +5K, P4,100 for marathon +10K, P3,800 for half-marathon +5K and P3,400 for half-marathon +10K.

Prices, however, may chance until slot lasts.

RockNRollMNL (facebook) and asicsrnrmanila (Instagram) are the social media accounts of the event backed by Alaska, Gatorade, the Philippine Star and Lightwater.

The races will fire off in front of Rizal Park and will pass through landmark streets, buildings, churches and parks, including the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and the walled city Intramuros, before eventually making their way to the finish line with the musically themed event to be amped up by on-course bands and DJs.

Race week will kick off on June 14 with the health and fitness Expo, featuring the latest products from ASICS and trends in the running industry.