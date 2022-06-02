^

Sports

Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 2:13pm
Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Now, the Caloocan LoadManna Knights are humming.

With Vietnamese WIM Hanh Luong Phuong finally in the lineup, the LoadManna Knights steamrolled past the Laguna Heroes, 16-5, and the Olongapo Team Rainbow, 18-3, to stay undefeated at 7-0 in the Wesley So Cup, the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Against the Heroes, Caloocan blitzed them, 5-2, then thrashed them in rapid play, 11-3.

IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Chito Garma and Paul Sanchez collected all three points available from their matches.

WIM Hanh was able to bounce back in rapid play after losing to Karen Jean Enriquez in blitz play.

Against Olongapo, Bersamina, Arvie Lozano, Garma, Sanchez and Alexis Maribao were able to claim all three points against their respective Olongapo opponents.

The 7-0 start of Caloocan is their best since they opened the inaugural All Filipino Cup with an 11-0 blast from out of the gates.

Said team owner Atty. Arnel Batungbakal, “Not to take anything away from the performance of our senior players in the past, but the consistency of IM Chito (Garma) is infectious and it has affected the team in a positive way as seen in the performance of our team.”

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now with more Filipinos considering the Asian league as a landing spot after college hoops, like recently graduated Green...
Sports
fbtw
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas to host India anew

Gilas to host India anew

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas will play India in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for Asia at the MOA Arena on July 3. Last February,...
Sports
fbtw
Vindicated

Vindicated

By Lito A. Tacujan | 15 hours ago
When it was over the man just walked away, spent from the efforts of pursuing the truth but was unscathed by the series of...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Jalen Green made East Asia Super League ambassador

Fil-Am Jalen Green made East Asia Super League ambassador

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Made official on Thursday, Green will be active in the league's digital content and activations moving forward.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rock &lsquo;n&rsquo; Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

Rock ‘n’ Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

6 minutes ago
More than 4,000 runners have so far signed up with the numbers expected to double up in the next two weeks or so before the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Mapua teammates join forces for life beyond the court

Ex-Mapua teammates join forces for life beyond the court

By Rick Olivares | 16 minutes ago
Exactly 10 years since the last time they played hoops together, former Mapua Red Robins teammates Jayjay Alejandro, Ace Basas...
Sports
fbtw
Ego-free zone carries Warriors back to NBA Finals

Ego-free zone carries Warriors back to NBA Finals

1 hour ago
Draymond Green believes keeping locker room egos in check has carried the Golden State Warriors back to the NBA Finals.
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Now, the Caloocan LoadManna Knights are humming.
Sports
fbtw
Aces gird for war as US Women's Open begins

Aces gird for war as US Women's Open begins

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Most, if not all, in the elite US Women’s Open field agree that the outcome will be virtually decided on the undulating...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with