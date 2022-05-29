^

Sports

PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 10:53am
PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit
Javi Gomez de Liaño
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Javi Gomez de Liaño is savoring the victory of alma mater UP in the UAAP men's basketball tournament, after they emerged as Season 84 champions earlier this month.

Despite having graduated from the program already, Gomez de Liaño says that he felt part of the success after taking part in the years building to the end of the 33-year championship drought.

"Kahit hindi na ako kasama sa lineup, I was happy to be part of the process to help UP get where they are right now," Gomez de Liaño told Philstar.com on Saturday during an event organized by the Japan B. League and Slam PH at Titan Fort in BGC.

"You know, it all started way back when coach Bo [Perasol] arrived. All the players, from those years really, we slowly paved the way for the players right now," he added.

Gomez de Liaño, along with his younger brother Juan, were part of the UP squad who ended a Final Four appearance drought in 2018.

They also qualified for the finals but bowed in two games to eventual champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Now that the Diliman squad has finally gotten over the hump, Gomez de Liaño lauded everyone who was part of the journey.

"I'm very happy for the UP team right now. They all worked hard for it and they really deserve it," he said.

Gomez de Liaño is heading to the PBA ranks with the Terrafirma Dyip after spending one year in Japan with the Ibaraki Robots.

He aims to make his debut for Asia's oldest professional league this coming PBA Philippine Cup on June 5.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Not being able to speak for the likes of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the coaching staff, Ravena noted factors...
Sports
fbtw
Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid with still a month left...
Sports
fbtw

Case of overkill

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Vietnam set a new record for most gold medals in a SEA Games with 205 collected from the recent Hanoi edition, prompting POC president Bambol Tolentino to exclaim it was an overkill.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes

Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes

45 minutes ago
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver topped the times ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in a commanding Ferrari front row lock-out...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

50 minutes ago
Having bench players rise and stand just off the edge of the court has brought the NBA's Miami Heat a $25,000 fine.
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma, Purefoods gain 3x3 inside track

Terrafirma, Purefoods gain 3x3 inside track

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Terrafirma and Purefoods won their first two assignments to get the inside track in the quarterfinal race in the PBA 3x3 Third...
Sports
fbtw

Pinay, Thai booters meet anew

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will get a chance to quickly get back at Southeast Asian Games conqueror Thailand after they were bracketed in the same group for the Asean Football Federation Women’s Championship during yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw

Rock ‘n’ Roll footrace hits streets of Manila

12 hours ago
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series on June 19 in Manila gives local marathon a different look and perspective with a huge field vying in the four-category event making its first foray in Southeast Asi...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with