PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

MANILA, Philippines — Javi Gomez de Liaño is savoring the victory of alma mater UP in the UAAP men's basketball tournament, after they emerged as Season 84 champions earlier this month.

Despite having graduated from the program already, Gomez de Liaño says that he felt part of the success after taking part in the years building to the end of the 33-year championship drought.

"Kahit hindi na ako kasama sa lineup, I was happy to be part of the process to help UP get where they are right now," Gomez de Liaño told Philstar.com on Saturday during an event organized by the Japan B. League and Slam PH at Titan Fort in BGC.

"You know, it all started way back when coach Bo [Perasol] arrived. All the players, from those years really, we slowly paved the way for the players right now," he added.

Gomez de Liaño, along with his younger brother Juan, were part of the UP squad who ended a Final Four appearance drought in 2018.

They also qualified for the finals but bowed in two games to eventual champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Now that the Diliman squad has finally gotten over the hump, Gomez de Liaño lauded everyone who was part of the journey.

"I'm very happy for the UP team right now. They all worked hard for it and they really deserve it," he said.

Gomez de Liaño is heading to the PBA ranks with the Terrafirma Dyip after spending one year in Japan with the Ibaraki Robots.

He aims to make his debut for Asia's oldest professional league this coming PBA Philippine Cup on June 5.