PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League Asian Invitational set July 2 will have two foreign teams, including one from Chinese Taipei, testing the nine local squads headed by reigning Open Conference champion Creamline.

“We have one team from Taiwan and still to confirm a second team,” PVL president Ricky Palou told The STAR on Saturday.

Apart from the Cool Smashers, all nine local clubs are joining the conference, which will be held for the first time with foreign squads since turning pro a year back.

Also joining are Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Army Black Mamba, Chery Tiggo and Bali Pure.

“For now, everybody has confirmed and will join,” said Palou.

Meanwhile, Bali Pure manager Gil Cortez confirmed Saturday that their setter Alina Joyce Bicar had joined Chery Tiggo.

Bicar has reunited with newly appointed Crossovers coach Clarence Esteban, a former Bali Pure assistant mentor.

“We’re searching for a new setter now. We’re targeting AC Masangkay or Gizelle Sy,” said Cortez.