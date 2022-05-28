^

Sports

PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 2:25pm
PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League Asian Invitational set July 2 will have two foreign teams, including one from Chinese Taipei, testing the nine local squads headed by reigning Open Conference champion Creamline.

“We have one team from Taiwan and still to confirm a second team,” PVL president Ricky Palou told The STAR on Saturday.

Apart from the Cool Smashers, all nine local clubs are joining the conference, which will be held for the first time with foreign squads since turning pro a year back.

Also joining are Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Army Black Mamba, Chery Tiggo and Bali Pure.

“For now, everybody has confirmed and will join,” said Palou.

Meanwhile, Bali Pure manager Gil Cortez confirmed Saturday that their setter Alina Joyce Bicar had joined Chery Tiggo.

Bicar has reunited with newly appointed Crossovers coach Clarence Esteban, a former Bali Pure assistant mentor.

“We’re searching for a new setter now. We’re targeting AC Masangkay or Gizelle Sy,” said Cortez.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid with still a month left...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.
Sports
fbtw

Lost gold, impending trouble

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
“To study and not think is a waste. To think and not study is dangerous.” – Confucius
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

By Joey Villar | 12 minutes ago
Apart from the Cool Smashers, all nine local clubs are joining the conference, which will be held for the first time with...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup Saturday: Battle of Guimaras Strait

Wesley So Cup Saturday: Battle of Guimaras Strait

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
If the Davao Chess Eagles are looking to win their first ever match against the Iloilo Kisela Knights, the Negros Kingsmen...
Sports
fbtw
TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3

TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
First-leg victor TNT aims to finally score back-to-back as the PBA 3x3 swings to the Robinsons Place Las Piñas for...
Sports
fbtw

Cebu, Manila 3x3 teams face tall odds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Two Philippine clubs in Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks try to defend home turf against some of the world’s best 3x3 teams as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the country with the staging of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena

Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena

14 hours ago
Guido van der Valk pulled off an improbable birdie putt from way out on the 72nd hole to tie then pounced on Miguel Tabuena’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with