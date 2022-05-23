^

Filipino trap shooters bag SEA Games silver, bronze

Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:49pm
Filipinos Hagen Alexander Topacio (left; silver) and Carlos Carag (right; bronze) flank gold medalist Hoang Nguyan Diep of Vietnam after their competition in the men's trap event.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino trap shooters pulled off a 2-3 finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam to add to the Philippines’ medal haul.

Hagen Alexander Topacio struck silver while Carlos Carag copped bronze in the men's trap event, which was ruled by Hoang Nguyan Diep of the host country.

The Philippines finished its campaign in the biennial sports meet at fourth place with 47 gold, 65 silver and 89 bronze medals. Vietnam topped the Games, followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

