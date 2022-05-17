Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas cadet Lebron Lopez led the way in scoring for Gilas Pilipinas as they routed Cambodia in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Hanoi on Tuesday

HANOI — Gilas Pilipinas vastly improved on its a close win over Thailand with a 68-point mauling of Cambodia, 100-32, in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Tuesday.

In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.

Sparked by the hot shooting of Matthew Wright and Lebron Lopez' highlight-worthy dunks, the Filipinos blew Cambodia right out of the gates.

At the end of the first quarter, the Gilas lead was at 23, 32-9.

The onslaught only continued with multiple players stepping up for the team.

Among those who stepped up with Wright and Lopez was Jaydee Tungcab, who finished with 14 points off of the bench.

Lopez, meanwhile, led all scorers with 17 points on a scorching 8-of-11 shooting, while Wright added 10 markers.

Kib Montalbo was a pest on defense with five steals to go along with his eight points.

Next for the Nationals is Singapore on Wednesday, May 18.