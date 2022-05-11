^

Sports

Philippines' pencak silat SEA Games gold medalist motivated by ailing father

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 5:01pm
Philippines' pencak silat SEA Games gold medalist motivated by ailing father
Francine Padios
Philsilat Sports Association

HANOI — The Philippines won its first gold medal of the 31st Southeast Asian Games here on Wednesday courtesy of Francine Padios, who ruled the pencak silat women's seni tunggal single at the Bac Tu Lien Gymnasium.

But more than the country's glory and her own athletic achievement, Padios was fighting for family — as she drew motivation from her father who is currently in a coma.

A native of Kalibo, Aklan, Padios said that her gold — an improvement from her silver medal finish in Manila back in 2019 — was a product of the inspiration she got from her dad.

"My dad has become my inspiration after he figured in a terrible car accident on his way home in Aklan just before Christmas," said the 18-year-old Padio.

"He was so exhausted and drowsy from work he slept before the wheel and met the accident. He's been motivating me ever since," she added.

As of writing, Padios remains the only Filipino athlete with a gold as other podium finishers have been winning silvers and bronzes.

In the official medal tally on the SEA Games website, the Philippines currently has seven medals — one gold, two silvers and four bronzes.

Vietnam and Malaysia both have six gold medals to to claim the first and second spot in the standings.

The Philippines is currently fifth in the 11-nations field.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Butler takes over as Heat burn sorry Sixers

Butler takes over as Heat burn sorry Sixers

7 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points as the Miami Heat thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-85, to seize control of their NBA Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is a shining example for following your dreams

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is a shining example for following your dreams

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Ring Girl Brittney Palmer is more than a pretty face.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons go for kill, dream crown

Maroons go for kill, dream crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
A win away from a dream crown, University of the Philippines presses its drive, going for the jugular versus beleaguered rival...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson to face no charges over plane fracas

Mike Tyson to face no charges over plane fracas

6 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges over repeatedly punching a fellow plane pas...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Morant could miss rest of Grizzlies' postseason

Injured Morant could miss rest of Grizzlies' postseason

6 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could miss the remainder of the NBA postseason after suffering a bone bruise in his right...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cardinals topple mighty Lions, make 1st NCAA finals entry in 31 years

Cardinals topple mighty Lions, make 1st NCAA finals entry in 31 years

By Joey Villar | 3 minutes ago
The Mapua Cardinals ended the San Beda Lions’ nearly two decades of excellence with a 70-67 victory to barge into the...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo&rsquo;s Kouame formally named UAAP's best cager

Ateneo’s Kouame formally named UAAP's best cager

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Ateneo slotman Ange Kouame was crowned as the UAAP Season 84 Most Valuable Player.
Sports
fbtw
Ace steers Constantino to 1-shot Malarayat lead

Ace steers Constantino to 1-shot Malarayat lead

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Harmie Constantino aced No. 8 to spike a solid 32 start at Mt. Malipunyo but hobbled with two bogeys at Mt. Lobo for a 7...
Sports
fbtw
Olympian Cris Nievarez, partner cop silver in SEA Games rowing

Olympian Cris Nievarez, partner cop silver in SEA Games rowing

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Nievarez and Jasmin edged bronze medalists Vietnam (7:08.605) with their time of 7:05.585.
Sports
fbtw
In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

3 hours ago
For the past two decades, Ukraine has maintained a dominant presence in the boxing world, with their fighters gaining a reputation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with