On verge of monumental collapse, Eagles look to turn things around vs Maroons

The Blue Eagles, previously soaring in a height of their own with 39 straight wins including a 13-0 start this season, suddenly face an unusual do-or-die scenario to keep their four-peat bid flickering.

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP king Ateneo has taken a colossal blow, nursing a rare dent that may lead to an unexpected collapse of its once impenetrable dynasty.

For only the first time in four years, the three-time defending champions now face a potential downfall against a strong challenger in the resilient University of the Philippines for all the marbles of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles, previously soaring in a height of their own with 39 straight wins including a 13-0 start this season, suddenly face an unusual do-or-die scenario to keep their four-peat bid flickering.

“We look disjointed. We didn’t look cohesive at all. We were searching and UP certainly had the initiative with their defense of pressure. They didn’t allow us to settle and we didn’t settle,” said coach Tab Baldwin as UP showed defensive paws to snatch a gripping 81-74 overtime win in Game 1 of the Last Dance.

“UP deserves the credit. Goldwin (Monteverde) coached an excellent game and his players played tough as they did against La Salle. There was nothing but scrapping and fighting in them and. They rebounded like there was no tomorrow and they played defense like there was no tomorrow,” he added.

Courtesy of UP’ strangling defense, Ateneo bled for only six points in the waning minutes of regulation and the entire overtime marred by 26 errors that was once an impossible number for the reigning champion.

Ateneo also bowed to UP in the tailend of the elims, 84-83, to miss out on a 14-0 sweep and an automatic finals passage but this latest loss certainly hurt the most as another defeat would dethrone their UAAP dynasty for good.

In the process, it would also clear the way for the Fighting Maroons’ UAAP coronation for the first time in 36 years.

But a defiant Ateneo squad vows revenge, leaving no stone unturned in the sudden death Game 2 to protect its throne.

“There is talk that ‘you know, hey this is just Game One and we have to win two’. (But) We’re still in it and that is important and true. These are guys whose pedigree is winning basketball games and they're a bit fish out of the water right now but they have to learn the lessons from losing,” Baldwin said.