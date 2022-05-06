Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines exacted sweet revenge on Thailand with a pulsating 18-16, 18-16 victory Friday that jumpstarted its bid in beach handball in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Tuan Chau Beach in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The Filipinos avenged their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Thais, who ended up with a silver medal against the former’s bronze in the last edition of the biennal event in Subic three years ago.

The squad is composed of Daryoush Zandi, Dhane Miguelle Varela, Josef Maximillan Valdez, Rey Joshua Tabuzo, John Michael Pasco, Jamael Pangandaman, Manuel Lasangue Jr., Andrew Michael Harris, Mark Vincent Dubouzet and Van Jacob Baccay.

They play the heavily favored Vietnamese, the 2019 gold medalists, at 6 p.m. Saturday (Philippine time).

The country will then clash with Singapore on Sunday.

Since there are only four participating countries, participants will play each other with another round to determine the medalists.

And the Filipinos are hoping and praying they end up with the medal that matters most — a gold.