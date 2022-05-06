Azkals U23 dominate Timor-Leste in SEA Games opener

The Philippine Azkals U23 squad in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi

MANILA, Philippines — The Azkals Under-23 squad began their campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on a high note with a 4-0 rout of Timor-Leste at Viet Tri on Friday.

Four different Filipino booters found the back of the net to take all three points in their Group A preliminary round contest.

A more aggressive Azkals side saw multiple scoring chances, with the first getting past Timor-Leste's keeper in the 11th minute.

Stephan Schrock delivered the ball at the right spot for a Christian Rontini header off a set piece to open the flood gates for the Philippines.

Though multiple chances were produced, including more than a couple of close calls, the Azkals could not double their lead until the halftime whistle.

But as the hour mark loomed, Schrock fashioned a great through ball past the defenders to Dennis Chung, who netted the Filipinos' second goal of the match.

Jovin Bedic made it 3-nil in the 78th minute as he finally converted on a tough shot where he outclassed two defenders and the goalkeeper.

He also almost had a brace with a lob over the Timor-Leste keeper but it veered just wide and hit the post.

Oskari Kekkonen put the icing on the cake with a conversion off of an Oliver Bias assist in the 81st minute.

The big win gives the Philippines some momentum before facing hosts and defending champions Vietnam on Sunday, May 8.