Streaking Nagoya stuns Ryukyu sans Parks; other Pinoys falter

Ray Parks Jr. did not leave the bench in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' latest win over the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their winning ways in the Japan B. League, pulling off an upset over top team Ryukyu Golden Kings, 73-67, at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday.

The Dolphins, who are already bound for the playoffs, logged their sixth straight victory even as Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. logged a DNP (Did Not Play).

Parks rode the bench the whole game as Nagoya handed the Golden Kings just their 6th loss of the season.

Without Parks, Nagoya leaned on balanced game from Scott Eatherton with 18 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Nagoya improved to 32-13 while Ryukyu fell to 46-6.

But while Parks enjoyed a victory while watching from the sidelines, other Filipino imports were not as fortunate.

Kobe Paras' Niigata Albirex BB and Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars were both at the receiving ends of blowouts against their respective opponents.

Niigata fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 62-94, despite Paras' effective outing off of the bench.

Paras scored 12 points in 19 minutes of play on 5-of-8 shooting. He also added three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Niigata continues to be the cellar dweller of the league at 5-43.

Kiefer, for his part, logged seven points as a starter with five assists, two rebounds and a steal in the Lakestars' 79-102 loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Kiefer's Shiga is currently 19th in the league with a 14-39 slate.

His brother Thirdy and the San-En NeoPhoenix (10-44) also took a loss against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 68-78.

Thirdy went cold from the field with only two points in almost 21 minutes of action.

He did, however, have five assists, one rebound and one steal.

Filipino-Japanese Matt Aquino went scoreless but had two rebounds for the Brave Warriors (24-26) in the win.

Elsewhere, Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 85-91.

Gomez de Liano was one of only two substitutes for the depleted Ibaraki side.

The former UP standout finished with three points on only two attempted field goals. He also had a rebound.

The Robots sport a 15-36 record.

In the final action of the day, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses struggled in a game of two halves against the Seahorses Mikawa, 70-84.

After leading by two points at halftime, 42-40, the Grouses were outscored 44-28 in the second half.

Ramos finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal for the for the Grouses, who fell to 22-34.