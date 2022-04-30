^

Sports

Streaking Nagoya stuns Ryukyu sans Parks; other Pinoys falter

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 7:04pm
Streaking Nagoya stuns Ryukyu sans Parks; other Pinoys falter
Ray Parks Jr. did not leave the bench in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' latest win over the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their winning ways in the Japan B. League, pulling off an upset over top team Ryukyu Golden Kings, 73-67, at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday.

The Dolphins, who are already bound for the playoffs, logged their sixth straight victory even as Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. logged a DNP (Did Not Play).

Parks rode the bench the whole game as Nagoya handed the Golden Kings just their 6th loss of the season.

Without Parks, Nagoya leaned on balanced game from Scott Eatherton with 18 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Nagoya improved to 32-13 while Ryukyu fell to 46-6.

But while Parks enjoyed a victory while watching from the sidelines, other Filipino imports were not as fortunate.

Kobe Paras' Niigata Albirex BB and Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars were both at the receiving ends of blowouts against their respective opponents.

Niigata fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 62-94, despite Paras' effective outing off of the bench.

Paras scored 12 points in 19 minutes of play on 5-of-8 shooting. He also added three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Niigata continues to be the cellar dweller of the league at 5-43.

Kiefer, for his part, logged seven points as a starter with five assists, two rebounds and a steal in the Lakestars' 79-102 loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Kiefer's Shiga is currently 19th in the league with a 14-39 slate.

His brother Thirdy and the San-En NeoPhoenix (10-44) also took a loss against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 68-78.

Thirdy went cold from the field with only two points in almost 21 minutes of action.

He did, however, have five assists, one rebound and one steal.

Filipino-Japanese Matt Aquino went scoreless but had two rebounds for the Brave Warriors (24-26) in the win.

Elsewhere, Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 85-91.

Gomez de Liano was one of only two substitutes for the depleted Ibaraki side.

The former UP standout finished with three points on only two attempted field goals. He also had a rebound.

The Robots sport a 15-36 record.

In the final action of the day, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses struggled in a game of two halves against the Seahorses Mikawa, 70-84.

After leading by two points at halftime, 42-40, the Grouses were outscored 44-28 in the second half.

Ramos finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal for the for the Grouses, who fell to 22-34.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school pro...
Sports
fbtw
'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Despite murmurs from other people to hang up her weights and retire, Diaz is continuing to push on — even until...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Kai Sotto enjoys the backing of an entire nation as he takes the big leap in pursuit of his NBA dream.
Sports
fbtw
Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

19 hours ago
Chris Paul produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina seven shots behind leader in weather-halted Garden City Classic

Ardina seven shots behind leader in weather-halted Garden City Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Play in the $200,000, 54-hole tournament was halted due to threats of lightning, stranding at least 40 players, including...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Jet Hernandez sizzled with a solid, eagle-spiked 64 to dominate the boys’ division while Laurea Duque grabbed the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Expectations 'really high' for Gilas women in SEA Games, says Ella Fajardo

Expectations 'really high' for Gilas women in SEA Games, says Ella Fajardo

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After making history in Manila back in 2019 where they claimed their first title in SEA Games, Fajardo says they're all eager...
Sports
fbtw
TNC sees ailing coach as inspiration in MPL playoffs

TNC sees ailing coach as inspiration in MPL playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Coach Vrendon Lim, Coach V to his players, was diagnosed with Pott's disease a few days before the start of the regular season. The...
Sports
fbtw
TNC, RSG clash in upper brackets as Smart Omega, Onic fight to survive in MPL Playoffs

TNC, RSG clash in upper brackets as Smart Omega, Onic fight to survive in MPL Playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Day Two of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 playoffs saw top two seeds RSG...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with