Omega goes alpha as Altas squeak past Generals for play-in slotÂ 

Omega goes alpha as Altas squeak past Generals for play-in slot

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie big man Mark Omega delivered his most impressive performance to date and Kim Aurin came alive in the second half as University of Perpetual Help edged Emilio Aguinaldo College, 63-60, on Friday to catch the last bus to the play-in in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament.

Playing before a live crowd at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan for the first time this season, Omega and Aurin didn’t disappoint as they teamed up in carrying the Altas to a 4-5 record, which was good enough to seal the No. 5 seed and the last play-in spot.

There, the Las Pinas-based school will tackle on Wednesday No. 6 Arellano University (4-5) in a knockout showdown at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the winner battling the loser of the match between the No. 3 seed, which could either be San Beda or Mapua, and No. 4 College of St. Benilde (5-4) all in the San Juan venue.

Omega was spectacular from the onset as he powered his way to 13 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and the same number of assists while Aurin redeemed himself from a scoreless first half with a 14-point explosion in the final 20 minutes.

It almost slipped away though as the Generals refused to fade into the night and stubbornly kept the game close.

But EAC blew its chances to either knot the count or seize the lead including one in the dying seconds when Kriss Gurtiza’s desperation, potential game-tying three-point attempt ended up short and kissing the tip of the rim as time expired.

That sealed the Altas’ play-in entry while driving the final nail in the coffin of the sorry, heartbroken Generals, who wound up their campaign with a 3-6 mark.

“We’re happy to make the play-in but the job isn’t done,” said UPHSD coach Myk Saguiguit, who is seeking to steer his charges to the Final Four and possibly the school’s first ever title on his first season as a college mentor.

The scores:

UPHSD 63 – Aurin 14, Omega 13, Pagaran 10, Razon 9, Egan 6, Barcuma 5, Cuevas 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 0, Abis 0

EAC 60 – Gurtiza 18, Liwag 12, Robin 11, Maguliano 8, Cosejo 5, Ad. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Taywan 1, Quinal 0, Coda 0, Bunyi 0, Cadua 0

Quarterscores: 18-10; 33-26; 48-44; 63-60