Eala bundles out top seed, advances to 2nd round in Thailand tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 2:43pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – An in-form Alex Eala endured a sapping duel in the ninth game of the second set as she completed a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over top seed Indy De Vroome of the Netherlands to roll into the second round of the last of two W25 Chiang Rai events in Thailand Wednesday.

Serving for the match after pulling off a decisive love break in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead, Eala failed to clinch it in her first three cracks but wore down De Vroome in the end, scoring back-to-back points to wrap up the match in one-hour and 27 minutes for a Last 16 clash with American Amy Zhu, who held off Thai Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-3, 7-6(6), in the other first round match in the 32-player draw.

Eala, who toppled local bet Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, to rule Week I of the ITF World Tennis Tour last Sunday, imposed her will early against De Vroome, breaking her in the fourth game of the opening set on a four-point blitz after falling 0-15.

The Dutch, who retired against Japanese Erika Sema, 6-4, 1-6, 3-0, in the quarters last week, did break back in the fifth but the 16-year-old Rafa Nadal Academy scholar broke again in the sixth, held serve then broke again to spike her domination of her 25-year-old rival who totes a WTA ranking of 263 against Eala’s No. 572.

De Vroome tried to redeem herself in the second frame, trading serves in the first six games but she blew a break chance at 40-30 in the seventh as Eala flashed her resiliency and won the next three points and the game.

The Filipina pounced on De Vroome's stumble and racked up all four points in the next on her rival’s service turn, including off a double-fault, to move to match point.

Eala also teamed up with Japanese Shihio Akita last Tuesday as they eased past Thais Salakthip Ounmuang and Pawinee Ruamrak, 6-2, 6-1, to seal a quarterfinal showdown with No. 4 Japanese Momoko Kobori and Kumkhum in doubles play.

