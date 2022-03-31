Brownlee mesmerizes Cone after virtuoso finals berth-clinching game for Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines – There was no shortage of praise from Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone for his import Justin Brownlee after a 47-point explosion to close out the NLEX Road Warriors, 112-93, in Game Four of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals series on Wednesday.

Already a veteran import in the PBA, Brownlee continued to impress Cone even in his fifth stint with the team.

"What a phenomenal, phenomenal performance that was by Justin. I just, I'm amazed by it," Cone said after the game.

"You can kinda see it coming because you can see the intensity he had in practice yesterday, you can see the intensity he had before the game. Even at half time, you knew that he was gonna have a big performance. He had what? 26 points at half time? Almost half our points. And just again, phenomenal again here in the fourth quarter. Just doing Justin Brownlee things," he added.

Brownlee sparked the Gin Kings' offense early to put their team in the advantage for most of the game with the Road Warriors stuck playing catch-up.

He also played a pivotal role in extending the Gin Kings' lead in the third and fourth quarters after NLEX managed to stay within striking distance until the second half.

According to Cone, Brownlee’s timely contributions on offense is a sight to behold.

"You know? We've been seeing that, we've had the pleasure of seeing that for what five conferences now? Ar six conferences? And just every time he comes, it just amazes me even more and more. Phenomenal, phenomenal player," he said.

But Cone also commended Brownlee not just for his play on the court, but also for who he was outside of it.

Cone raved about his import's attitude and confessed that if people were already impressed by how he is as a basketball player, how he is as a person is even better.

"Most people won't know this because you don't get to know him personally but you know what, honestly, this is said a lot but this is really true. Justin is a better person than he is a player. Just a tremendous, tremendous person," said Cone.

"Kind, humble, that's just amazing. Like I said, life is a lot easier when he's around," he continued.

Cone, Brownlee, and the rest of the Gin Kings now await the winner of the rubber match between the Meralco Bolts and the Magnolia Hotshots on Friday to find out who they face in the best-of-seven finals.

Ginebra is gunning for back-to-back titles and its fourth championship in the last five editions of the Governor's Cup.