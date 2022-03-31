^

Sports

Brownlee mesmerizes Cone after virtuoso finals berth-clinching game for Gin Kings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 10:06am
Brownlee mesmerizes Cone after virtuoso finals berth-clinching game for Gin Kings
Justin Brownlee
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – There was no shortage of praise from Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone for his import Justin Brownlee after a 47-point explosion to close out the NLEX Road Warriors, 112-93, in Game Four of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals series on Wednesday.

Already a veteran import in the PBA, Brownlee continued to impress Cone even in his fifth stint with the team.

"What a phenomenal, phenomenal performance that was by Justin. I just, I'm amazed by it," Cone said after the game.

"You can kinda see it coming because you can see the intensity he had in practice yesterday, you can see the intensity he had before the game. Even at half time, you knew that he was gonna have a big performance. He had what? 26 points at half time? Almost half our points. And just again, phenomenal again here in the fourth quarter. Just doing Justin Brownlee things," he added.

Brownlee sparked the Gin Kings' offense early to put their team in the advantage for most of the game with the Road Warriors stuck playing catch-up.

He also played a pivotal role in extending the Gin Kings' lead in the third and fourth quarters after NLEX managed to stay within striking distance until the second half.

According to Cone, Brownlee’s timely contributions on offense is a sight to behold.

"You know? We've been seeing that, we've had the pleasure of seeing that for what five conferences now? Ar six conferences? And just every time he comes, it just amazes me even more and more. Phenomenal, phenomenal player," he said.

But Cone also commended Brownlee not just for his play on the court, but also for who he was outside of it.

Cone raved about his import's attitude and confessed that if people were already impressed by how he is as a basketball player, how he is as a person is even better.

"Most people won't know this because you don't get to know him personally but you know what, honestly, this is said a lot but this is really true. Justin is a better person than he is a player. Just a tremendous, tremendous person," said Cone.

"Kind, humble, that's just amazing. Like I said, life is a lot easier when he's around," he continued.

Cone, Brownlee, and the rest of the Gin Kings now await the winner of the rubber match between the Meralco Bolts and the Magnolia Hotshots on Friday to find out who they face in the best-of-seven finals.

Ginebra is gunning for back-to-back titles and its fourth championship in the last five editions of the Governor's Cup.

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

20 hours ago
The unbeaten Inoue's WBA and IBF titles and Donaire's WBC belt will all be on the line when they meet on June 7 in Saitama,...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles, Archers target win No. 3

Eagles, Archers target win No. 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Unbeaten co-leaders Ateneo and La Salle face different opponents today as they gear up for their highly anticipated clash...
Sports
fbtw

Donaire-Inoue rematch set

11 hours ago
Japan’s Naoya Inoue will face Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in a bantamweight title unification fight in Japan in June, adding a sequel to their classic 2019 encounter.
Sports
fbtw
Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Playing his first game since December 22, George finished with 34 points — 20 in the third frame — to...
Sports
fbtw
Detroit's Cunningham makes strong case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum

Detroit's Cunningham makes strong case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
The No. 1 overall pick is on pace to become the 10th rookie in NBA history to average at least 17 points, five rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

5 minutes ago
The Miami Heat rallied to beat the Boston Celtics, 106-98, and clinched an NBA playoff berth on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

By Rick Olivares | 18 minutes ago
UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be held on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the...
Sports
fbtw
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
Yuka Saso has put herself in distraction-free mode in the lead-up to the Chevron Championship, declining a couple of queries...
Sports
fbtw
Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
There will be a new San Miguel-All Filipino Cup champion in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with