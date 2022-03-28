Tagaytay to host 2023 Asian BMX tiffs

MANILA, Philippines – Tagaytay City will host the 2023 Asian BMX Championships and Asian Junior BMX Championships for racing and freestyle from March 3-4, 2023 at its BMX track and Tagaytay City International Convention Center complex.

PhilCycling president Abraham Tolentino on Monday made the announcement after the Asian Cycling Confederation awarded the hosting rights to the country during its annual congress in Dushanbe, Tajikistan over the weekend.

“We thank the ACC for granting the PhilCycling’s bid to host the Asian championships,” said Tolentino, who is also the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

“It’s been a while since we hosted international cycling events and with this privilege, PhilCycling, Tagaytay City and the entire country for that matter will put their best foot forward for this event.”

The congressman from Tagaytay is also hoping the UCI will approve the 2023 Asian Championships as a qualifying race to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It will be the first time Tagaytay is hosting an international cycling meet since it served as venue for road and BMX in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Olympian Daniel Caluag is expected to spearhead the country’s campaign along with brother CJ and 2019 Asian Junior Championships gold medalist Patrick Coo.

BMX Freestyle, now an Olympic and UCI event, consists of Flatland and Street with 2019 SEA Games veterans Renz Viaje and Alan Ray Alfaro leading the charge.

A roof has been built over the BMX Track in Tagaytay City making it one of the most unique tracks in the continent.

The Flatland competitions will be staged at the Sigtuna Hall inside the TICC and the Street events at the existing skatepark facility at the Tagaytay City athletics oval.