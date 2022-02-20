




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Chance at W Series seat 'huge step' for Bustamante's F1 dreams
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 20, 2022 | 1:31pm





 
Chance at W Series seat 'huge step' for Bustamante's F1 dreams
Bianca Bustamante
Facebook / Bianca Bustamante
 


MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Bustamante made it clear that her end goal in racing remains to be Formula 1, the world's top flight open-wheel single-seater racing.


But now getting a chance to nab a seat among the nine teams in the all-female racing championship W Series is a crucial development in her career.



Bustamante, a former Asian Jr. Karter of the Year, was picked as one of 14 prospect drivers in the W Series pre-season test last month where teams looked at potential drivers to sign for the 2022 season.








Though not having signed with a team, yet, Bustamante says the whole experience has already pushed her career a ways from where it had been just months ago.


"I've already done the pre-season test and that definitely gave me a lot experience, I learned a lot from the girls, from the team, the W Series," Bustamante told Philstar.com.


"You know, my goal will forever be Formula 1 even if I do get the seat [in W Series] but it's a huge step definitely because I'll be driving a Formula 3 car in the W Series race and that's like the next step coming from Formula 4," she added.


If she does get to race in W Series, which is a support race to multiple Formula 1 races in their calendar, means Bustamante virtually leap frogs over Formula 4 and into Formula 3 thus bringing her ever the more closer to Formula 1.


"Just imagining having my debut race in a Formula 3 car, not even Formula 4, that's just crazy," said Bustamante.


"It's like a major leap from where I was and I'm just so happy thinking about it," she added.


Bustamante has been in the US since January for the pre-season test.


She also underwent a two-day test with F4 US Championship team Doran-Kroll Competition.


Now she's in the midst of intensive training in multiple venues, including PitFit Training where many IndyCar Series drivers train.







 










 









RACING

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bolick brings life to NorthPort







Bolick brings life to NorthPort



By Joaquin Henson |
15 hours ago 


It took only one practice and his infectious energy for Robert Bolick to bring NorthPort back on track as he led previously...








Sports
fbtw













TNT-led Gilas shifts focus on FIBA window







TNT-led Gilas shifts focus on FIBA window



By John Bryan Ulanday |
15 hours ago 


With little to no breather, the TNT Tropang Giga-led Gilas Pilipinas shifts its focus to the bigger task next week in the...








Sports
fbtw













Alaska farewell tour in high gear







Alaska farewell tour in high gear



By Olmin Leyba |
15 hours ago 


Never underestimate the heart of an Alaska team driven to make its farewell tour in the PBA count.








Sports
fbtw













Cunningham ‘Rising’ MVP
 



15 hours ago 


Cade Cunningham was named most valuable player of the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars game as Team Barry defeated Team Isaiah, 25-20, in the final on Friday night in Cleveland.








Sports
fbtw













Folayang to take on Muay Thai Aussie great Parr in ONE X







Folayang to take on Muay Thai Aussie great Parr in ONE X



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Set at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26, Folayang takes on Parr in a striking masterclass under Muay Thai rules.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest, Toppin earns NBA dunk title







Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest, Toppin earns NBA dunk title



21 minutes ago 


Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns scored a record 29 points in the final round to capture the NBA All-Star Weekend's...








Sports
fbtw













Pole vault king Duplantis misses out on new world record







Pole vault king Duplantis misses out on new world record



6 hours ago 


Duplantis had already won the competition by clearing 6.05m, well ahead of Brazil's Thiago Braz, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist,...








Sports
fbtw













Philracom stages Commissioners’ Cup at Carmona




15 hours ago 


A highly anticipated rematch takes place today when the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite hosts the P2.5-million Philracom Commissioners’ Cup.








Sports
fbtw













PVL doors remain closed to fans







PVL doors remain closed to fans



By John Bryan Ulanday |
15 hours ago 


For safety reasons, the Premier Volleyball League will not allow fans to watch the games live when it opens its 2022 season...








Sports
fbtw













Ginebra 3x3 squad remains unscathed







Ginebra 3x3 squad remains unscathed



By Olmin Leyba |
15 hours ago 

 
Retooled Barangay Ginebra swept its four assignments in Pool A to march into the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with