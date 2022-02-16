Gilas Pilipinas gets feel of 'home court' Araneta ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers

National team members' social media posts showed that Gilas Pilipinas were able to practice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was able to familiarize themselves with the venue of the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

As seen in multiple Instagram stories of players, the national team practiced at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday evening where they will play all their games for this February window.

Related Stories Gilas names 21-man pool

Though no fans will be allowed inside the arena, which depletes home court advantage, getting acclimated with the environment early gives the Philippines an edge.

Gilas moved to the Big Dome for practice after spending most of their time at the Moro Lorenzo Gym in Ateneo for most of their training.

The Philippines braces for a tough schedule where they play four games in a span of five days — including two games against regional rival South Korea.

The 22-man pool for the qualifiers were bared earlier this week at the FIBA website, dubbed as a "preliminary roster".

Coach Chot Reyes' TNT core is led by Jayson Castro, along with Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Ryan Reyes, Carl Bryan Cruz and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

Also included is Gilas stalwart RR Pogoy, who is nursing an injury.

Glenn Khobuntin, Jjay Alejandro, Brian Heruela, Gab Banal and Kib Montalbo are likewise in.

Gilas cadets Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, LeBron Lopez, Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab and Tzaddy Rangel also made the list.

Naturalized player Ange Kouame and Northport Batang Pier's Robert Bolick wraps up the pool.

Gilas begins its campaign on February 24 against Korea before facing India the next day.

Action resumes then for Gilas on February 27 against New Zealand then against Korea again in their final game day on February 28.

But the games no longer have bearing for the Philippines as they are already qualified for the World Cup because the country is co-hosting the tournament with Japan and Indonesia.